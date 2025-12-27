Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.



On Monday, Frisco police detained Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas.



After family members reported a mental health episode and potential threats, police were called to Lella's residence. He allegedly attempted to set the house on fire a few days prior, according to the authorities.