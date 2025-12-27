Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student, Manojh Sai Lella, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, following reports of arson and threats against family members.
Police said he allegedly tried to set his house on fire during a reported mental health episode; he faces a first-degree felony arson charge and a misdemeanour terroristic threat charge.
Authorities clarified there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship; bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500.
A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.
On Monday, Frisco police detained Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas.
After family members reported a mental health episode and potential threats, police were called to Lella's residence. He allegedly attempted to set the house on fire a few days prior, according to the authorities.
Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour. Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500, respectively, according to the documents.