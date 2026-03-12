India Seeking Additional LPG Supplies As Hormuz Strait Disruptions Trigger Shortage

Summary of this article
Government exploring additional LPG supply routes as Hormuz Strait disruptions affect availability.
Essential services such as hospitals and crematoriums being prioritised during the shortage.
Minister Suresh Gopi says global efforts are underway and the situation will come under control.
The Union government is working to stabilise LPG supplies amid disruptions linked to the Hormuz Strait, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Thursday, indicating that India may soon secure additional supply channels.
Speaking to reporters, Gopi said efforts were underway to manage the LPG crisis and that diplomatic engagements were helping open avenues for additional imports. According to PTI, he also referred to remarks made by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Parliament a day earlier addressing questions on the situation.
Gopi said some details regarding supplies passing through the Hormuz Strait could not be disclosed due to diplomatic sensitivities. “The Prime Minister has spoken to all countries regarding how the Hormuz Strait issue has affected lives and sought exemptions. I am not giving the exact data, but ways are opening for us to get more LPG,” he said.
Reported PTI, the minister said priority was currently being given to essential services. “We, as a ministry, feel the situation is under control. However, we have no right to control several technical aspects outside the country,” he said.
He added that the LPG disruption had affected daily life in several countries and that efforts were being made globally to resolve the situation. “Attempts are being made to overcome it. It will come under control,” he said.
PTI reported that Gopi also spoke about the mechanism governing LPG prices, saying there was an established framework for regulation and that petroleum companies had the authority to fix prices. “How can you say that since PM Modi is governing, it should be withdrawn? The whole system is moving perfectly ahead. The Hormuz Strait is strategically critical for us,” he said.
The minister said India could not resort to military conflict over issues related to the Hormuz Strait. “India cannot go to war with other countries over the issue of the Hormuz Strait,” he said, adding that he, along with most people, was opposed to war.
According to PTI, Gopi said the government was making every effort to address the LPG shortage. Referring to earlier crises, he noted that during the COVID period the administration had powers to take emergency management measures and that crisis response did not depend solely on the ministry.
On reports of restaurants shutting down due to gas shortages, he said efforts were being made to resolve the issue and enable them to reopen. “There might be strikes in protest against the crisis. But the entire world would have to go on strike in this critical situation,” he said.
Gopi also urged restraint from the public during the crisis. “During times of crisis, people should exercise self-restraint, as seen during the COVID period and wartime situations,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)