10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

Women in cop dramas reconfigure institutional authority by positioning women as primary agents of justice within historically male-dominated structures.
These portrayals examine women as complex figures navigating professional duty, structural inequality and personal vulnerability while exercising investigative power.
This listicle brings together ten films and web series that foreground women in the police force, highlighting their authority, resilience and interpretive role in dismantling crime.
The bureaucratic world of policing and investigation remains deeply entangled with masculinity, where authority, when concentrated in men’s hands, frequently becomes an instrument of oppression and institutional corruption. The dynamic acquires greater complexity when power is entrusted to women. Systemic inequalities persist, yet women at the helm of procedurals bring distinct modes of engagement, marked by attentiveness, empathy and a heightened awareness of consequence—which shape both their conduct and investigative approach. These characters navigate strained relationships, moral uncertainty and emotional residue alongside procedural rigour. Their private lives inevitably intersect with their work, transforming investigations into sites where dignity is negotiated and occasionally compromised. This duality allows crime narratives to examine how women sustain authority while negotiating expectations imposed upon them by institutions and society.
The following listicle contains ten performances presenting women in commanding cop roles, confronting various crimes while enduring personal and professional trials. These portrayals move beyond symbolic representation, allowing women to falter, adapt and evolve. Their intelligence, perceptiveness, emotional acuity and moments of restraint or defiance establish them as multidimensional figures, whose authority emerges through an enduring commitment to justice.
1. Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) in Dahaad (2023)
Operating within a rural Rajasthan police station called Mandawa, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati moves through institutional apathy and caste hierarchies with alert restraint. Sonakshi Sinha locates authority in quick thinking and quiet observation. Her gendered awareness sharpens her reading of predatory male patterns, making the investigation feel socially rooted. The series stands out for embedding procedural urgency within lived realities of marginalised women.
2. Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) in Kohrra (2023-)
Investigating the murder of a woman in Punjab’s agrarian landscape, Dhanwant Kaur confronts familial secrecy embedded within kinship, masculinity and migration. Mona Singh embodies Dhanwant’s sincere investigative persistence within a male-dominated station, while simultaneously leading a very troubled personal life. Her performance strengthens the procedural framework by asserting interpretive sensitivity as a legitimate investigative instrument. The series thrives on the motto of “personal is political” and Singh shines as a cop caught between class, caste and gender conflicts of rural Punjab.
3. Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) in Delhi Crime (2019-)
As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi leads the investigation into real crimes that unsettled the nation’s conscience. Through three seasons, the series focuses on tragedies like the Nirbhaya case, Chaddi Banyan gang and Baby Falak case. Shefali Shah embodies administrative authority tempered by ethical gravity, absorbing collective anguish while maintaining operational clarity. The series distinguishes itself by presenting institutional power as morally responsive rather than emotionally detached.
4. Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) in Delhi Crime (2019-)
As Neeti Singh, Rasika Dugal embodies a deeply emotional, turbulent yet resilient woman’s role. She investigates trafficking networks while navigating separation from her partner alongside professional tensions. Duggal’s performance foregrounds her preparation, including shadowing police officers, offering immense sincerity. Neeti’s performance articulates the psychological toll of sustained exposure to violence. Her journey foregrounds vulnerability as integral to investigative endurance.
5. Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) in Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023)
Assigned to recover stolen jackfruits in a provincial town, Inspector Mahima Basor navigates ridicule, bureaucratic indifference and caste prejudice. Sanya Malhotra conveys determined professionalism within an institution reluctant to acknowledge her character’s authority and quest to prove herself. Her romantic involvement with an upper caste constable adds complexity to their relationship. The film acquires significance through its portrait of a woman officer asserting investigative seriousness against systemic dismissal.
6. Meghna Barua (Tillotama Shome) in Paatal Lok 2 (2025)
Within investigations exposing the grimy underbelly of the Indian society, Meghna Barua operates as the Superintendent of Police navigating political violence, including the assassination attempt on a journalist and the beheading of Nagaland politician Jonathan Thom. Tillotama Shome presents a figure whose interpretive precision exposes hidden structures of power. Her intervention expands the procedural’s scope, locating crime within broader systems of surveillance and state interest.
7. Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) in Aranyak (2021)
As Station House Officer in a Himalayan town, Kasturi Dogra investigates a tourist’s disappearance amid folklore and social suspicion. Raveena Tandon brilliantly portrays accumulated fatigue from professional stagnation and personal compromise. Her familiarity with local terrain and people enables insights inaccessible to outsiders, anchoring the investigation in place.
8. Sanyukta Das (Konkona Sen Sharma) in Search: The Naina Murder Case (2025)
Based on Forbrydelsen (The Killing), Search revolves around the murder of a college student named Naina. ACP Sanyukta Das leads this high-profile murder investigation distorted by media spectacle and elite influences. The series places Konkona Sen Sharma as a cop attentive to contradictions—privileging interpretation over confrontation. Like Dhanwant in Kohrra, Seach tries to bring multiple conflicts within her life as well, but only partially manages to. Sharma’s performance, though, remains memorable, emphasising investigative thinking as a process shaped by psychological acuity.
9. Soni (Geetika Vidya Ohlyan) in Soni (2018)
Serving as a Delhi police constable, Soni confronts routine gender violence while negotiating her own vulnerability within the institution. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan captures the emotional erosion of a cop produced by repetitive exposure to misogyny, alongside her superintendent Kalpana (Saloni Batra). Her physical presence conveys accumulated fatigue and anger, revealing the emotional cost borne by women enforcing justice within hostile environments.
10. Monica O’ My Darling (2022) : Vijayashanti Naidu, played by Radhika Apte
Investigating a corporate conspiracy involving blackmail and murder, ACP Vijayashanti Naidu navigates deception with alert perceptiveness. Radhika Apte brings sharp observational intelligence and dry humour, allowing absurd inconsistencies to guide her conclusions. Her presence disrupts carefully maintained lies, positioning her as an unpredictable investigative force within an environment shaped by greed and concealment.