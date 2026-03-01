10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

Women in cop dramas destabilise institutional hierarchies and gendered assumptions and present the possibility of investigative authorities as empathetic, occasionally flawed and fully realised individuals.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Women-Led Cop Dramas (L-R) Mona Singh, Shefali Shah & Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Women in cop dramas reconfigure institutional authority by positioning women as primary agents of justice within historically male-dominated structures.

  • These portrayals examine women as complex figures navigating professional duty, structural inequality and personal vulnerability while exercising investigative power.

  • This listicle brings together ten films and web series that foreground women in the police force, highlighting their authority, resilience and interpretive role in dismantling crime.

The bureaucratic world of policing and investigation remains deeply entangled with masculinity, where authority, when concentrated in men’s hands, frequently becomes an instrument of oppression and institutional corruption. The dynamic acquires greater complexity when power is entrusted to women. Systemic inequalities persist, yet women at the helm of procedurals bring distinct modes of engagement, marked by attentiveness, empathy and a heightened awareness of consequence—which shape both their conduct and investigative approach. These characters navigate strained relationships, moral uncertainty and emotional residue alongside procedural rigour. Their private lives inevitably intersect with their work, transforming investigations into sites where dignity is negotiated and occasionally compromised. This duality allows crime narratives to examine how women sustain authority while negotiating expectations imposed upon them by institutions and society.

The following listicle contains ten performances presenting women in commanding cop roles, confronting various crimes while enduring personal and professional trials. These portrayals move beyond symbolic representation, allowing women to falter, adapt and evolve. Their intelligence, perceptiveness, emotional acuity and moments of restraint or defiance establish them as multidimensional figures, whose authority emerges through an enduring commitment to justice.

1. Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) in Dahaad (2023)

Dahaad (2023)
Dahaad (2023) Photo: Prime Video
info_icon

Operating within a rural Rajasthan police station called Mandawa, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati moves through institutional apathy and caste hierarchies with alert restraint. Sonakshi Sinha locates authority in quick thinking and quiet observation. Her gendered awareness sharpens her reading of predatory male patterns, making the investigation feel socially rooted. The series stands out for embedding procedural urgency within lived realities of marginalised women.

2. Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) in Kohrra (2023-)

Kohrra (2023-)
Kohrra (2023-) Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Investigating the murder of a woman in Punjab’s agrarian landscape, Dhanwant Kaur confronts familial secrecy embedded within kinship, masculinity and migration. Mona Singh embodies Dhanwant’s sincere investigative persistence within a male-dominated station, while simultaneously leading a very troubled personal life. Her performance strengthens the procedural framework by asserting interpretive sensitivity as a legitimate investigative instrument. The series thrives on the motto of “personal is political” and Singh shines as a cop caught between class, caste and gender conflicts of rural Punjab.

3. Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) in Delhi Crime (2019-)

Delhi Crime (2019-)
Delhi Crime (2019-) Photo: X
info_icon

As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi leads the investigation into real crimes that unsettled the nation’s conscience. Through three seasons, the series focuses on tragedies like the Nirbhaya case, Chaddi Banyan gang and Baby Falak case. Shefali Shah embodies administrative authority tempered by ethical gravity, absorbing collective anguish while maintaining operational clarity. The series distinguishes itself by presenting institutional power as morally responsive rather than emotionally detached.

4. Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) in Delhi Crime (2019-)

Delhi Crime (2019-)
Delhi Crime (2019-) Photo: X
info_icon

As Neeti Singh, Rasika Dugal embodies a deeply emotional, turbulent yet resilient woman’s role. She investigates trafficking networks while navigating separation from her partner alongside professional tensions. Duggal’s performance foregrounds her preparation, including shadowing police officers, offering immense sincerity. Neeti’s performance articulates the psychological toll of sustained exposure to violence. Her journey foregrounds vulnerability as integral to investigative endurance.

5. Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) in Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) 

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023)
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Photo: X
info_icon

Assigned to recover stolen jackfruits in a provincial town, Inspector Mahima Basor navigates ridicule, bureaucratic indifference and caste prejudice. Sanya Malhotra conveys determined professionalism within an institution reluctant to acknowledge her character’s authority and quest to prove herself. Her romantic involvement with an upper caste constable adds complexity to their relationship. The film acquires significance through its portrait of a woman officer asserting investigative seriousness against systemic dismissal.

6. Meghna Barua (Tillotama Shome) in Paatal Lok 2 (2025) 

Paatal Lok 2 (2025)
Paatal Lok 2 (2025) Photo: Prime Video
info_icon

Within investigations exposing the grimy underbelly of the Indian society, Meghna Barua operates as the Superintendent of Police navigating political violence, including the assassination attempt on a journalist and the beheading of Nagaland politician Jonathan Thom. Tillotama Shome presents a figure whose interpretive precision exposes hidden structures of power. Her intervention expands the procedural’s scope, locating crime within broader systems of surveillance and state interest.

7. Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) in Aranyak (2021) 

Aranyak (2021)
Aranyak (2021) Photo: X
info_icon

As Station House Officer in a Himalayan town, Kasturi Dogra investigates a tourist’s disappearance amid folklore and social suspicion. Raveena Tandon brilliantly portrays accumulated fatigue from professional stagnation and personal compromise. Her familiarity with local terrain and people enables insights inaccessible to outsiders, anchoring the investigation in place.

8. Sanyukta Das (Konkona Sen Sharma) in Search: The Naina Murder Case (2025) 

Search: The Naina Murder Case (2025)
Search: The Naina Murder Case (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Based on Forbrydelsen (The Killing), Search revolves around the murder of a college student named Naina. ACP Sanyukta Das leads this high-profile murder investigation distorted by media spectacle and elite influences. The series places Konkona Sen Sharma as a cop attentive to contradictions—privileging interpretation over confrontation. Like Dhanwant in Kohrra, Seach tries to bring multiple conflicts within her life as well, but only partially manages to. Sharma’s performance, though, remains memorable, emphasising investigative thinking as a process shaped by psychological acuity.

9. Soni (Geetika Vidya Ohlyan) in Soni (2018) 

Soni (2018)
Soni (2018) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Serving as a Delhi police constable, Soni confronts routine gender violence while negotiating her own vulnerability within the institution. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan captures the emotional erosion of a cop produced by repetitive exposure to misogyny, alongside her superintendent Kalpana (Saloni Batra). Her physical presence conveys accumulated fatigue and anger, revealing the emotional cost borne by women enforcing justice within hostile environments.

10. Monica O’ My Darling (2022) : Vijayashanti Naidu, played by Radhika Apte

Monica O’ My Darling (2022)
Monica O’ My Darling (2022) Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Investigating a corporate conspiracy involving blackmail and murder, ACP Vijayashanti Naidu navigates deception with alert perceptiveness. Radhika Apte brings sharp observational intelligence and dry humour, allowing absurd inconsistencies to guide her conclusions. Her presence disrupts carefully maintained lies, positioning her as an unpredictable investigative force within an environment shaped by greed and concealment.

Poster of ‘Kennedy’ (2026) - Zee5
12 Neo-Noir Hindi Crime Films To Watch Ahead Of ‘Kennedy’

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

  2. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikander Raza's Fifty Takes Chevrons To 153 | Innings Break

  3. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Alireza Arafi To Be Interim Supreme Leader, Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times