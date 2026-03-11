Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race

The Best Director Oscar race is hewn between Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler.
One Battle After Another and Sinners have dominated the year's cultural conversation.
Chloe Zhao is the only prior Oscar winner among the nominees.
Since Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another hit theatres last September, it has firmly been at the forefront of award chatter, with pundits claiming Best Picture and Best Director wins are inevitable. The sweep would be a long-overdue coronation of a master whom the Oscars have continually eluded. One Battle After Another directly addresses the politically fractured, jaded zeitgeist. Its chief rival, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, also contends with the state of the nation, digging through history’s bones and finding uncanny resonances.
Here are the final five nominees in the race:
1. Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
The most celebrated American filmmaker of his generation, Anderson has never been lucky at the Oscars, despite a consistent slew of nominations for almost each of his films. His latest masterwork is poised to break the jinx. One Battle After Another has been unstoppable at all the precursors, winning everything from BAFTAs to Golden Globes to Critics’ Choice to César Awards, all the guilds (PGA, DGA, WGA, ACE, ASC) as well as critics’ trifecta (LAFCA, NYFCC, NSFC). The film has Anderson firing at all cylinders, effortlessly swerving from absurd comedy to white-knuckle tension to big, exhilarating scenes, all hewn with unflagging tempo and volatility. An elegy to an increasingly ramshackle, politically doomed world that’s being left for the next generation, it succeeds in hitting back with renewed vigour and faith in keeping the fight going no matter the steep odds. Anderson, who has had prior eleven Oscar nominations, looks poised for glory.
2. Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
The Norwegian director, who broke out with The Worst Person In The World (2021), has made a quietly affecting drama about familial rupture, the wounds we carry and how art may both sever and rekindle a lost connection. Delicate and restrained, the film is especially carried by its stirring ensemble that includes a revelatory Inga Ibsdotter Lillleaas. The melancholy at its heart wends into restorative grace notes. On later viewings, the film might strike as too neat and tastefully designed, but Trier’s emotionally suffused direction bears an elegant reflectiveness. Sentimental Value also marked a landslide victory at this year’s European Film Awards, scooping six prizes, including for Best Film and Best Director.
3. Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
The only prior Oscar winner (Nomadland, 2020) on this list, Zhao narrates a bereaved mother’s grief with elemental tenderness and empathy. There’s a grounded harmony as well as hollowing dissonance she finds in the spaces left by death a reverberation with the natural world. Here is a filmmaker assured in handling silences, sighs and the heaving emotional murmurs around loss and a life blown off its axis. Zhao extracts wrenching performances from Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, who spread open their shattered hearts with humility and transparency. Zhao is only the second woman ever to receive multiple Oscar nominations for Best Director, following Jane Campion.
4. Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
The characteristically whip-smart Safdie energy is unleashed in this dizzying parable of ambition that knows no bounds and surges without accountability. Led by a storming Timothée Chalamet essaying a ping pong athlete, Marty Supreme is a dazzling conflagration of chaos, circling the price that the endless chase of glory and fame demands. Safdie directs with breathless fury, daring you to catch up with his frequently questionable protagonist and his amoral trail. This is a wild, exhilarating film, pulsing with the seemingly invincible hubris and recklessness of youth. The film brims with spectacular technical virtuoso, including an all-timer score from Daniel Lopatin.
5. Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Sinners feels like the film Coogler was born to make. After years of being stifled and retrofitted into franchise outings, Coogler burst out with a frenzied, ferociously imaginative cocktail of Southern gothic, vampires, historical reckonings and Afro-American myth-making. It appears as a release for Coogler, who ties a saga of marginalisation with swaggering drama. The filmmaker recasts racial tension through stylish genre accentuations and sumptuous scale. Sinners made history by garnering 16 Oscar nominations—the most for any film ever.