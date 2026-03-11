Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race

It’s a bloody race between Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler for the Oscar night’s biggest prizes. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 15.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Best Director Oscar race is hewn between Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler.

  • One Battle After Another and Sinners have dominated the year's cultural conversation.

  • Chloe Zhao is the only prior Oscar winner among the nominees.

Since Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another hit theatres last September, it has firmly been at the forefront of award chatter, with pundits claiming Best Picture and Best Director wins are inevitable. The sweep would be a long-overdue coronation of a master whom the Oscars have continually eluded. One Battle After Another directly addresses the politically fractured, jaded zeitgeist. Its chief rival, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, also contends with the state of the nation, digging through history’s bones and finding uncanny resonances.

Here are the final five nominees in the race:

1. Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Paul Thomas Anderson on set
Paul Thomas Anderson on set Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The most celebrated American filmmaker of his generation, Anderson has never been lucky at the Oscars, despite a consistent slew of nominations for almost each of his films. His latest masterwork is poised to break the jinx. One Battle After Another has been unstoppable at all the precursors, winning everything from BAFTAs to Golden Globes to Critics’ Choice to César Awards, all the guilds (PGA, DGA, WGA, ACE, ASC) as well as critics’ trifecta (LAFCA, NYFCC, NSFC). The film has Anderson firing at all cylinders, effortlessly swerving from absurd comedy to white-knuckle tension to big, exhilarating scenes, all hewn with unflagging tempo and volatility. An elegy to an increasingly ramshackle, politically doomed world that’s being left for the next generation, it succeeds in hitting back with renewed vigour and faith in keeping the fight going no matter the steep odds. Anderson, who has had prior eleven Oscar nominations, looks poised for glory.

Still - Warner Bros.
One Battle After Another Review | Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

BY Debanjan Dhar

2. Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Joachim Trier on set
Joachim Trier on set Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The Norwegian director, who broke out with The Worst Person In The World (2021), has made a quietly affecting drama about familial rupture, the wounds we carry and how art may both sever and rekindle a lost connection. Delicate and restrained, the film is especially carried by its stirring ensemble that includes a revelatory Inga Ibsdotter Lillleaas. The melancholy at its heart wends into restorative grace notes. On later viewings, the film might strike as too neat and tastefully designed, but Trier’s emotionally suffused direction bears an elegant reflectiveness. Sentimental Value also marked a landslide victory at this year’s European Film Awards, scooping six prizes, including for Best Film and Best Director.

3. Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Chloe Zhao
Chloe Zhao Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The only prior Oscar winner (Nomadland, 2020) on this list, Zhao narrates a bereaved mother’s grief with elemental tenderness and empathy. There’s a grounded harmony as well as hollowing dissonance she finds in the spaces left by death a reverberation with the natural world. Here is a filmmaker assured in handling silences, sighs and the heaving emotional murmurs around loss and a life blown off its axis. Zhao extracts wrenching performances from Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, who spread open their shattered hearts with humility and transparency. Zhao is only the second woman ever to receive multiple Oscar nominations for Best Director, following Jane Campion.

Still - Focus Features
Hamnet Review | Jessie Buckley Is Shattering In Chloé Zhao’s Rich Grief-Soaked Drama

BY Debanjan Dhar

4. Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Josh Safdie with Timothee Chalamet
Josh Safdie with Timothee Chalamet Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The characteristically whip-smart Safdie energy is unleashed in this dizzying parable of ambition that knows no bounds and surges without accountability. Led by a storming Timothée Chalamet essaying a ping pong athlete, Marty Supreme is a dazzling conflagration of chaos, circling the price that the endless chase of glory and fame demands. Safdie directs with breathless fury, daring you to catch up with his frequently questionable protagonist and his amoral trail. This is a wild, exhilarating film, pulsing with the seemingly invincible hubris and recklessness of youth. The film brims with spectacular technical virtuoso, including an all-timer score from Daniel Lopatin.

Still - A24
Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Blazes Through Josh Safdie’s Turbo-Charged Ping-Pong Saga

BY Debanjan Dhar

5. Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Ryan Coogler on set
Ryan Coogler on set Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Sinners feels like the film Coogler was born to make. After years of being stifled and retrofitted into franchise outings, Coogler burst out with a frenzied, ferociously imaginative cocktail of Southern gothic, vampires, historical reckonings and Afro-American myth-making. It appears as a release for Coogler, who ties a saga of marginalisation with swaggering drama. The filmmaker recasts racial tension through stylish genre accentuations and sumptuous scale. Sinners made history by garnering 16 Oscar nominations—the most for any film ever.

Still - Warner Bros.
Sinners Review: Ryan Coogler’s Shape-shifting Epic Fuses Black Experience, Music And Vampires Into A Heady Mix

BY Debanjan Dhar

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  2. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  3. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  4. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  5. New Zealand Announce 18-Member Squad For Five-Match T20I Series Against South Africa; Santner To Lead, Latham Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  4. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  5. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher