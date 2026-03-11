Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race

The most celebrated American filmmaker of his generation, Anderson has never been lucky at the Oscars, despite a consistent slew of nominations for almost each of his films. His latest masterwork is poised to break the jinx. One Battle After Another has been unstoppable at all the precursors, winning everything from BAFTAs to Golden Globes to Critics’ Choice to César Awards, all the guilds (PGA, DGA, WGA, ACE, ASC) as well as critics’ trifecta (LAFCA, NYFCC, NSFC). The film has Anderson firing at all cylinders, effortlessly swerving from absurd comedy to white-knuckle tension to big, exhilarating scenes, all hewn with unflagging tempo and volatility. An elegy to an increasingly ramshackle, politically doomed world that’s being left for the next generation, it succeeds in hitting back with renewed vigour and faith in keeping the fight going no matter the steep odds. Anderson, who has had prior eleven Oscar nominations, looks poised for glory.