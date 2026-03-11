Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Dominant Bavarians Run Riot In Bergamo Riding On Olise Brace
Bayern Munich clinched a dominant 6-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Tuesday (March 10, 2026). Vincent Kompany's side produced a clinical performance away from home despite the absence of key striker Harry Kane. The Bavarians suffocated the Atalanta defence and midfield with their intense press and kept piling on waves of attacks on their goal. The combination of Luis Diaz, Nicholas Jackson on the left and Michael Olise on the right tormented the Atalanta defence and they got stretched. Olise netted a brace, both being goals cut in from the right side with left-footed finishes. The other goals were scored by Nicholas Jackson, Serge Gnabry, Josip Stanisic and Jamal Musiala. Late in the second half, Atalanta's Mario Pasalic pulled one goal back as a consolation prize.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE