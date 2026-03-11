Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Dominant Bavarians Run Riot In Bergamo Riding On Olise Brace

Bayern Munich clinched a dominant 6-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Tuesday (March 10, 2026). Vincent Kompany's side produced a clinical performance away from home despite the absence of key striker Harry Kane. The Bavarians suffocated the Atalanta defence and midfield with their intense press and kept piling on waves of attacks on their goal. The combination of Luis Diaz, Nicholas Jackson on the left and Michael Olise on the right tormented the Atalanta defence and they got stretched. Olise netted a brace, both being goals cut in from the right side with left-footed finishes. The other goals were scored by Nicholas Jackson, Serge Gnabry, Josip Stanisic and Jamal Musiala. Late in the second half, Atalanta's Mario Pasalic pulled one goal back as a consolation prize.

Champions League: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Bayern players applaud to fans after the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Atalanta players leave the field after the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Jamal Musiala scores his side's sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Bayern's Michael Olise reacts during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Bayern's Michael Olise, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with Josip Stanisic during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Atalanta's Kamaldeen Sulemana, left, and Bayern's Konrad Laimer challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, left, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Champions League Soccer Match: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Bayern's Michael Olise (17) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy Champions League Soccer: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Josip Stanisic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
