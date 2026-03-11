Shivam Dubey Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

Summary of this article
Shivam Dube returns to Mumbai via train after winning the T20 World Cup
The all-rounder made the decision as all the flights back home were already full
Dube wanted to get back to his children as early as possible which prompting his to take the decision
Shivam Dube's contribution to India's T20 squad might have gone under the radar at times, but the profound impact the all-rounder had on the successful T20 World Cup campaign of the Indian team elevated his reputation to the highest pedestal as a T20 finisher.
His unbeaten 26-run late blitz off just 8 balls in the title clash at Ahmedabad, where he took on Jimmy Neesham for 24 runs in the last over, played a vital role in India's win.
After successfully defending their T20 Champions crown, the Indian cricketers are heading home to spend some time with their families before the IPL. Shivam Dube was also heading back to Mumbai with his wife Anjum and a friend, but instead of flying back, they chose to return home via third-class AC train.
According to an Indian Express report, Dube decided to take this route of return as all flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were full, and the all-rounder was desperate to return to his children, Ayaan (four-year-old son) and Mehwish (two-year-old daughter).
“There was no flight available, so I decided to take a train from Ahmedabad early in the morning to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was faster," Dube told The Indian Express.
“Me, my wife and a friend decided to take a train. 3rd AC tickets were available, so we decided to book them. Everyone we spoke to was worried. What if someone recognised me at the station or inside the train?"
Dube took the necessary precautions so that he doesn't get recognised and chose the early morning train to avoid crown but had to tweak plans a bit.
“I wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. It was a 5.10 am train, so we hoped there would not be many people on the platform," he said.
“I told my wife that I will wait in the car till five minutes before the train’s departure. After that, I will rush to board the train," Dube said.
There was a time in the train, when Dube's cover was almost blown but his came in and handled the situation pretty smartly.
“Shivam Dube? Woh kaun hai, cricketer?" TTE asked, and Anjum replied, “No, no. Woh kahan se aayega (where will he come from)?"
Shivam Dube managed to keep his identity intact during the train journey, but he knew that when he reached the Borivali station, the situation would not remain the same. So, the all-rounder intimated to the Mumbai police of his arrival via train, and they made the necessary arrangements to get the famed cricketer out of the station without any fuss.
“At night, I got down from the berth, but no one recognised me on the way to the washroom and back. The train trip was smooth, but I was worried about getting down at Borivali in broad daylight. I couldn’t have escaped attention there," he said.
“They (police) thought I was landing at the airport but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train. I was provided a police escort, so things were easy and the exit was smooth," he added.