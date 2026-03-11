Newcastle United 1-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yamal's Late Penalty Denies Victory To The Magpies
Newcastle United and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the St. James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Newcastle produced a gritty performance, making life hard for Hansi Flick's side despite not having Anthony Gordon as a starter due to illness. They dictated the tempo early on. Pedri gradually took things in control and Barcelona got back in the game.The match stayed goalless till the 86th minute. Harvey Barnes was in the right place at the right time to convert substitute Jacob Murphy's cross four minutes from the end of the regulation time. In the sixth minute of the added time, as it felt Newcastle have clinched a historic victory, Dani Olmo went down under Malick Thiaw's challenge and Italian referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot. Yamal did no mistake to convert the penalty and things stayed level ahead of the second leg.
