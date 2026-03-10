Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

The next day we were brought to Patiala House Court and soon we were taken for a series of torturous Medico-Legal Case (MLC), which were botched, mistaken and had to be repeated. For almost an entire day, not a morsel had passed our lips. The only thing we had was a bottle of juice our comrades managed to bring us inside Patiala House Court. By the time we reached the gates of the women’s prison in Tihar Jail, we were so drained that all we wanted was a small space on the floor, a sheet, anywhere to lie down and close our eyes.