14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

JNUSU organised a long march with one of the demands being the resignation of Vice-Chancellor
Police detained 51 people in phases, arresting 14, who were taken to Kapashera Police Station and later produced before Patiala House Court
Protesters also demanded an apology from the Delhi Police for breaking a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar
Fourteen JNU Students, of which three are JNUSU office bearers and one former JNUSU president, were arrested early on Thursday morning and were given bail by Patiala House Court around mid-morning. They have been taken from Patiala House Court to Tihar Jail and they will be in judicial custody until their documents have been verified.
JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, Vice President Gopika, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, former president Nitish Kumar, AISA National President Neha, Rahul Raj, Neha, Manikant Patel, Gowri Kolal, Ansh Pillai, Varkey Parakkal, Ranvijay Singh, Vicky Kumar, Shyam Sasi, and Vishnu Tiwari, a freelance journalist, were picked up from Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday evening after a long march. They were produced before the duty magistrate at Patiala House Court at around 9 am on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) had organised a “Long March” to press a series of demands. These included the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged caste-related remarks in a recent podcast interview, the revocation of rustication orders against certain students, the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations 2026, and increased funding for public institutions.
The detentions followed clashes during the protest march, after which JNUSU demanded the release of those detained, the vice-chancellor’s resignation, and an apology from the Delhi Police for breaking a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar. The protest began at around 2:30 pm, with ACP Ved Prakash from Vasant Kunj present at the site.
According to the students, the police detained 51 people in phases but arrested only 14, while the rest were released. “We were detained at Kapashera police station last night. This morning, we were presented before the duty magistrate at Patiala Court. The police detained 51 people in phases, but only 14 of us were arrested and brought to Patiala,” said Aditi Mishra.
Mishra added that the students had earlier submitted a charter of demands to the Ministry of Education, seeking immediate attention to the rising PG CUET fees. “For general category candidates, the fee is ₹1,400 for up to two test papers, with an additional ₹700 for every extra paper,” she said, adding that the ministry had given no response despite repeated representations.
“We were also marching for the Rohit Vemula Act and protesting against the vice-chancellor’s statement,” said Gowri Kolal, one of the detained and later arrested students. “Students were carrying photographs of Dr Ambedkar, which the police broke. Glass shards from the broken photograph injured some students. We demanded that the authorities formally register our demands.”
Students further alleged that the police issued no prior notice and that the ACP openly threatened them. Barricades were placed in front of all the university gates, with the deployment of RAF personnel and a bomb squad. Around 300 police personnel were present on campus. The university gates were locked, and at around 3:30 pm, students cut open the lock to move out.
“The ACP instructed everyone to sit down and assured us that no one would be detained. However, despite this assurance, the police advanced and detained those who were sitting,” said Vishnu Tiwari.
“We were asked to protest peacefully, which we were doing. Men without uniforms appeared in the crowd. Four men in white shirts pulled and dragged me out and detained me. They also assaulted Gowri—her clothes were torn as they held her legs and dragged her away. Clothes of several men were tor as they were dragged too,” added Mishra, who has bruises on her arm below the elbow. Gowri had wrapped a shawl around her pants as they were torn.
Around 4.30 pm the students were taken to Kapashera Police Station. “The authorities provided us with food, but they did not give any blankets. Despite the conditions, we were told that we would have to spend the time there,” added Kolal.
In the morning, the teachers stood as sureties for the detained students. A surety of ₹25,000 each had to be given for 14 students.
“The bail order will come this evening. They were taken from the Patiala House Court stating Tihar Jail, but then after that we don't know where they are. None of them have phones with them," said Sooraj Elamon, SFI-Delhi President.
According to the DCP South West police spokesperson, “FIR No. 76/26 dated 26.02.2026 u/s 221/121(1)/132/3(5) BNS, PS Vasant Kunj North has been registered into the incident and investigation taken up.”
This is a developing story.