14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

“We were asked to protest peacefully, which we were doing. Men without uniforms appeared in the crowd. Four men in white shirts pulled and dragged me out and detained me. They also assaulted Gowri—her clothes were torn as they held her legs and dragged her away. Clothes of several men were tor as they were dragged too,” added Mishra, who has bruises on her arm below the elbow. Gowri had wrapped a shawl around her pants as they were torn.