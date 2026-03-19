US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Strikes Gulf Energy Sites After Israel Hits On South Pars Field

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: As the US Israel Iran war enters its 20th day, here are the latest updates.

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US Israel Iran War News LIVE Updates
Iran says natural gas facilities attacked at South Pars field have been attacked. File photo; Representative image
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran has launched missiles at energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia following Israel's strike on the shared South Pars gas field. QatarEnergy said the attacks caused sizeable fires and extensive damage at liquefied natural gas sites in Ras Laffan, with no casualties reported. Saudi Arabia confirmed two refineries near Riyadh were damaged and stated that any remaining trust with Iran has been shattered. Qatar ordered Iranian security officials to leave the country. President Trump said the US was aware of Israel's strike but did not participate, and Israel will not target South Pars again. He warned that if Qatar faces further attacks, the US would strike Iran's South Pars field. Iranian missiles also struck Israel and the occupied West Bank, killing four people.
LIVE UPDATES

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Projectile strike reported on vessel near Qatar coast

A ship was hit by a projectile off the coast of Qatar on Thursday morning, according to AP.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the incident took place near Ras Laffan, a key natural gas supply location that had come under repeated Iranian fire overnight.

The UKMTO confirmed that all crew on board were safe.

It remains unclear whether the vessel was directly targeted or struck by debris as Qatar responded to incoming Iranian missiles with interceptors.

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Iran’s South Pars gas field underlines energy risks

Iran’s South Pars natural gas field, shared with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is central to the country’s electricity supply. Any strike on the site risks disrupting power across the Islamic Republic.

Natural gas accounts for about 80% of Iran’s electricity generation, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency. It is also widely used for heating and cooking in homes across the country, according to AP.

The importance of this supply helps explain Iran’s response, which has involved a series of attacks aimed at gas fields and related infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Trump says US knew nothing about Israel’s strike on South Pars gas field

President Trump says the US did not know about Israel’s plans to strike the South Pars gas field.

According to Al Jazeera, there is other reporting in Washington this evening suggesting that the Trump administration signed off on the Israeli air strike.

According to Al Jazeera, questions remain over where the truth lies in this situation. Did the US know? Did the US say yes, go ahead and strike South Pars? Or is the US in the dark, as Trump is saying?

What is also notable is that the president essentially says that the US will defend Qatar if its facilities in the same area are attacked yet again. That is in part because liquefied natural gas is an important Qatari export and it is something that the US imports.

And so there is the economic factor, but more than that, Trump is standing up for a significant regional ally and saying that the US will essentially wipe out South Pars, eroding and destroying one of Iran’s important economic engines.

That is a significant threat given that the US still has two aircraft carrier groups in the region that, theoretically, would have the capability to launch air strikes in order to do so.

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Sirens sound in northern Israel as Iranian missiles approach

Air raid sirens have gone off in northern Israel, including in Kiryat Shmona and the Western Galilee.

Channel 12 broadcaster reported that the Iranian missile attacks on Israel triggered the sirens.

This happened after the Israeli military said it had identified incoming missile fire from Iran.

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Senior Democrat says he will vote ‘hell no’ on funding for Iran war

Senator Chris Van Hollen has reacted to a Washington Post report that the Pentagon is planning to seek more than $200bn for the war on Iran.

“$200 BILLION for a war of choice that Americans don’t want and that isn’t making us safer. This should be an absolute nonstarter,” he wrote on X.

“The best way to end this war, protect our troops, save civilian lives, & rein in a lawless Administration is to cut off funding. I’m a hell no.”

The Washington Post, citing a senior administration official, reported that the Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a request of more than $200bn to Congress for the war in Iran. It remains unclear how much it will ultimately ask lawmakers to approve.

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Trump threatens to strike South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

US President Donald Trump has said the United States would strike and massively blow up the entirety of Iran's South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again.

According to AP, Trump made the threat on social media on Wednesday night as the war continued to affect global energy markets and after Iranian missiles struck Qatar.

He said the US knew nothing about Israel's strike on the gas field and did not take part in it. A person familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday that the US had been informed about Israel's plans but did not participate.

Trump stated that Qatar was in no way, shape or form involved in Israel's attacks on Iran's gas field, but Iran did not know this and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked Qatar.

He added that he did not want to authorise this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications it would have on the future of Iran, but that he would not hesitate to do so if Qatar's liquefied natural gas sites were attacked again.

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