Philippines Defiant After China Sanctions Defence Chief Amid Rising South China Sea Tensions

China imposed sanctions on Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his relatives over remarks Beijing said harmed bilateral ties.
The move adds to growing tensions between the two countries amid recurring disputes in the South China Sea and recent diplomatic protests.
The Philippines’ defence chief said on Friday that he would continue carrying out his duties after China imposed sanctions on him, a day after Beijing announced the move over remarks it said had repeatedly misrepresented its policies and affected bilateral relations.
The development comes amid continued tensions between China and the Philippines, a US ally, over disputes in the South China Sea. Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Manila has taken a more active position in responding to what it views as Chinese actions in contested waters, while Beijing has accused the Philippines of repeated encroachments into areas under its claim.
"That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception," Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement on Friday.
"I will just keep doing my duty and uphold our nation in the face of the wickedness they are committing here and even in our seas," Teodoro added.
China’s foreign ministry announced sanctions against Teodoro and his close relatives on Thursday, alleging that he had "repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China" that harmed China’s legitimate interests and affected bilateral relations.
Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro said on Friday that Manila would seek discussions with Chinese authorities regarding the sanctions, which the Philippines considers unjustified.
Lazaro told reporters that the Philippines does not believe in sanctions and instead favours diplomacy and dialogue.
In a separate statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs described the sanctions as an "unfriendly act that further complicates bilateral relations."
"Such measures do not contribute to building mutual trust, managing differences responsibly, or creating the conditions necessary for constructive engagement between our two countries," it said in a statement late on Thursday.
The move places Teodoro among several foreign officials sanctioned by Beijing in recent years.
China sanctioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2020 over his criticism of the Chinese government and allegations concerning human rights while he was serving as a senator. Beijing later adopted a diplomatic workaround involving the Chinese translation of Rubio’s name, allowing him to accompany US President Donald Trump to a summit last month aimed at stabilising ties.
In 2021, Beijing also imposed sanctions on five European Union lawmakers over their allegations of Chinese persecution of Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Those sanctions were lifted last year as China sought closer relations with the EU amid the impact of Trump’s tariff war.
Last week, Beijing criticised the Philippine defence chief, accusing him of showing no gratitude for China’s supply of key commodities and of turning public welfare issues into political theatre following his remarks describing China as a threat.
"For countries like the Philippines ... which is under severe threat territory-wise and politically too by China, we have no choice but really to be resilient and to stand up against Chinese aggression," Teodoro had told Reuters on the sidelines of Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s leading defence forum.
Earlier this week, Manila also lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing over what it described as the "illegal presence" of a floating structure in a disputed atoll.
(Reuters reported)