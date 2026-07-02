Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Los Angeles Stadium
Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Match Gallery: Spain face Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Friday, 3 July, with a place in the last 16 against either Portugal or Croatia at stake. The reigning European champions topped Group H with seven points without conceding a goal after recovering from an opening draw against Cape Verde. Austria, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage dramatically as Sasa Kalajdzic's 96th-minute equaliser against Algeria secured second place in Group J on goal difference. Spain enter the contest on a 34-match unbeaten run across all competitions, excluding penalty shootouts, while Austria are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1954. History also favours La Roja, who beat Austria 5-1 when the sides last met in 2009, making them favourites to reach the Round of 16.
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