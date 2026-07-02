Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Los Angeles Stadium

Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Match Gallery: Spain face Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Friday, 3 July, with a place in the last 16 against either Portugal or Croatia at stake. The reigning European champions topped Group H with seven points without conceding a goal after recovering from an opening draw against Cape Verde. Austria, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage dramatically as Sasa Kalajdzic's 96th-minute equaliser against Algeria secured second place in Group J on goal difference. Spain enter the contest on a 34-match unbeaten run across all competitions, excluding penalty shootouts, while Austria are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1954. History also favours La Roja, who beat Austria 5-1 when the sides last met in 2009, making them favourites to reach the Round of 16.

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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Austria's Marko Arnautovic (7) arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal enters the field prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Fans of Spain wait for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
A fan of Spain waits for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Fans of Austria gesture before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Fans of Austria cheers prior to a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Players shake hands prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spanish players pose before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Austria players line up for the group photo ahead of their World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Spain in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Austria's Romano Schmid (18) reacts during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, falls on the pitch past Austria's Konrad Laimer during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal gestures during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Austria's Nicolas Seiwald (6) heads the ball next to Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Los Angeles Stadium AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
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