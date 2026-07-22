Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 Preview: Events, Opening Ceremony And All You Need To Know

Day one kicks off at the SEC with the opening rounds of bowls in a fast-paced indoor format
Para bowls makes its historic Games debut alongside able-bodied competition
The OVO Hydro hosts a vibrant opening ceremony to officially launch the 11-day Glasgow festival
As the global sports community counts down the final hours to the grand opening, the anticipation surrounding the Commonwealth Games 2026 reaches a fever pitch ahead of the official start on July 23, Thursday. Fans and spectators from around the world are eagerly tuning in to catch every thrilling moment, setting the stage for an unforgettable opening day of competition in Glasgow.
Day 1 Events: Lawn Bowls
Day one of the Commonwealth Games 2026 gets underway at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) with an electric atmosphere, featuring the opening rounds of bowls alongside a historic milestone for the multi-sport quadrennial event.
Delivering the very first sporting action of the Games, the traditional lawn sport transitions indoors for the first time with a fast-paced, high-energy format. Traditional powerhouses like Scotland, Australia, and England enter as the historical gold standards, while fierce contenders from India, New Zealand, and South Africa look to make an immediate impact on the opening morning rinks.
Day 1 Events: Para-Lawn Bowls
Making its monumental debut at Glasgow 2026, Para bowls takes center stage right alongside the able-bodied competition to showcase elite inclusive sport. Para bowls is a precision sport where players roll biased balls—known as woods—to stop as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the jack, adapted across categories for physical impairments and visual classifications.
Nations like Scotland, England, and Australia boast formidable squads featuring seasoned champions and visually impaired pairs stars—such as veterans steering tactical plays alongside directors—making it one of the most anticipated and closely contested disciplines of the opening program.
Opening Ceremony
Capping off the momentous opening day is the official Opening Ceremony, lighting up Glasgow with a vibrant celebration of Scottish culture, music, and community spirit. Bringing together athletes from 74 nations and territories, the spectacular showcase at the OVO Hydro formally opens the 11-day summer carnival, setting the grand stage for intense athletic rivalries, historic milestone chases, and a fiercely contested medal table race across the city's iconic venues.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live Streaming Details
When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 take place?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games are officially scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026.
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.