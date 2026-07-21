Can Sports Diplomacy Rescue The Fractured India-Bangladesh Cricket Rivalry?

The BAN government is aiming to repair the fractured ties with IND
Relations between the neighbouring nations deteriorated sharply earlier this year
The friction began when (BCCI instructed the KKR to withdraw Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL citing security concerns
The Bangladesh government is actively using sports diplomacy to repair fractured ties with India, and the country is aiming to host a rescheduled bilateral cricket series in September 2026.
Bangladesh's State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, emphasised that rebuilding this relationship is a top priority for the administration.
"The current government is giving utmost importance to sports diplomacy," Aminul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "And since cricket is a place of prestige for us, since cricket has a very strong position in our world cricket…we have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September."
Relations between the neighbouring nations deteriorated sharply earlier this year.
The Mustafizur Fallout
The friction began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to withdraw Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), a decision made citing security concerns and public backlash in India regarding mob violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.
In a swift retaliation that escalated into a major diplomatic standoff, Bangladesh boycotted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, citing sudden security concerns.
This diplomatic fallout forced the postponement of India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally slated for August 2025, which has now reportedly been condensed and rescheduled for September 2026. The series will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
Also, to ensure India clears the tour, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has publicly stated it is fully prepared to implement unprecedented security protocols for the visiting Indian squad.
"I think we will overcome the tension that was there (between the two countries) over a small incident in the past and hopefully our sports diplomacy, our communication, our movement, everything will continue with our neighbouring country," Haque, a former goalkeeper of the Bangladesh national football team, added.
However, it's pertinent to mention that while the BCB issued a media rights tender on July 1 to signal that preparations are moving forward, the lucrative broadcasting deal is stuck in logistical limbo.
India Vs Bangladesh, A Growing Rivalry
While India and Bangladesh share deep geopolitical and cultural bonds, their cricket dynamic has grown increasingly volatile over the past decade, with many dramatic and heart-stopping finishes, such as India's thrilling one-run victory over Bangladesh at the ICC World T20 2016 in Bengaluru, and Dinesh Karthik's last-ball six in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 final in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
But the turning point probably was a controversial no-ball call that apparently benefitted Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 quarter-final match. India won the match emphatically by 109 runs with Rohit scoring 137 off 126, but the Rubel Hossain no-ball for height drew widespread outrage across Bangladesh, with many high-ranking officials publicly criticising the umpiring.
Also, Indian and Bangladesh players engaged in an on-field post-match altercation after the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 final, and there was no handshake at the toss ahead of their 2026 edition group-stage meeting.