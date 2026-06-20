Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W have won the toss and elected to bat first against PAK-W in match 15 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Southampton on Saturday, June 20

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh have opted to bat first against Pakistan women in match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • It is a virtual knockout match for Bangladesh women

  • Pakistan have dominated Bangladesh in the T20I format with 16 wins in 20 matches

Bangladesh have opted to bat first against Pakistan women in match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 20.

After losing the initial two matches to India and South Africa, it's become a virtual knockout match for Pakistan women and a loss here will make it impossible for them to qualify for the knockouts.

On the other hand for Bangladesh have won and lost one match each so far. While they outclassed Netherlands by 6 wickets, Australia hammered them by 9 wickets in their opening match. With their lined up against India and South Africa in future, the match against Pakistan becomes a vital for Bangladesh women.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head In T20Is

Matches: 20

Pakistan: 16

Bangladesh: 4

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Update

Bangladesh women have won the toss and elected to bat first in Southampton.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

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