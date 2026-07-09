Jammu and Kashmir Orders Schools, Coaching Centres To Screen Books After Separatist Row

J&K ordered schools to screen library books for objectionable content
Eight education officials were suspended over allegedly separatist material
Schools must submit compliance reports within seven days under the directive
The controversy has triggered political criticism and an official inquiry
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered all schools and coaching centres in the Union Territory to immediately screen books in their libraries and staff rooms for "inappropriate or objectionable" content and submit compliance reports within a week on Monday, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.
The directive follows the suspension of eight officials from the School Education Department after two books were found to contain material that authorities said promoted separatism and had the "potential for creating law and order situations," according to a suspension order issued by the School Education Department on July 4. The suspended officials were members of a sub-committee responsible for selecting library books under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.
The controversy erupted after the discovery of two books – Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Sushant Giri, which were supplied to government schools in Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur and Baramula districts.
Suspension and Inquiry
The government suspended eight officials, including the Coordinator and Assistant Coordinator of Library at Samagra Shiksha, and ordered the disengagement of a contractual employee. The suspended officials include three lecturers, an Academic Officer from SCERT Jammu, and the Principal of GHSS Kore Pannu, Kathua.
The government appointed Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, as Inquiry Officer, and Rohit Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, as Presenting Officer, the order stated. The inquiry officer has been directed to submit a report within 30 days.
The authors and publishers of the two books have been banned and blacklisted in the Union Territory. "Any printed material authored and/or published by them shall also be withdrawn from the Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the order stated.
Screening Circular Issued
A circular has been issued on Monday by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir directed all heads of institutions to screen books in their premises. The circular mandates a compliance certificate confirming that all books have been thoroughly reviewed, that no book containing objectionable material is present, and that library books strictly conform to the guidelines, vision, and objectives of NEP-2020 and other relevant laws.
The circular sets a tight deadline: heads of institutions must submit reports to Chief Education Officers within seven days, by July 13. Zonal Education Officers shall consolidate reports and submit them by July 15, with Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Division submitting final reports to the Directorate by July 17.
"Any lapse in compliance with these instructions shall be viewed seriously and will invite appropriate disciplinary action against the defaulting officer(s) under the applicable rules," the circular warned.
The Political Row
The controversy has drawn sharp political reactions. BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded a ban on the books and action against those responsible, accusing the Omar Abdullah government of promoting a "dangerous agenda.”
BJP leader Altaf Thakur questioned the portrayal of separatist figures as "great personalities." "These are the very terrorists who shook Kashmir to its core and engaged in bloodshed for 30 years, yet you label them as martyrs," Thakur said, according to ANI.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that one of the books referred to the region as "Indian-occupied Kashmir" and praised Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. "Such a book is objectionable and controversial. It must be banned immediately," Sharma said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid also criticised the contents, stating that the book projects separatist leaders as role models for the younger generation and promotes a narrative against India's sovereignty.