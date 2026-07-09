India Women Vs England Women One-Off Test 2026 Guide: All You Need To Know About Historic Red-Ball Match At Lord's

Lord's hosts its first women's Test ever this Friday, a historic step for cricket
England and India face off, blending veteran leaders with potential stars
Both sides seek redemption after recent form struggles in this landmark four-day clash
For the first time in its 142-year history as a Test venue, Lord’s will host a women’s Test match as England and India face off starting this Friday, July 10.
Following the scathing 2023 Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, which highlighted the "truly appalling" absence of women's Tests at the "Home of Cricket," this match marks a significant step toward equity in the sport. This highly anticipated fixture will be played over four days, continuing a trend of recent efforts to elevate the women’s red-ball game.
The demand for this fixture has been unprecedented, with over 30,000 tickets sold across the four days, setting a new UK record for a women’s Test match.
What To Expect From The Women's Test Format?
While the core spirit of the game remains the same, there are distinct differences between the men’s and women’s Test formats:
Duration: Women’s Tests are played over four days rather than five.
Match Conditions: A minimum of 100 overs must be bowled per day.
Follow-on: The threshold for enforcing a follow-on is 150 runs, compared to 200 in the men's game.
Rare Five-Day Tests: While four-day formats are standard, recent experiments—including the 2023 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge—have explored five-day windows, which have been widely praised by players for allowing more time to secure a result.
How Is India And England's Recent Form?
Both teams head into this historic Lord's encounter looking to rebound from significant recent challenges and fluctuations in form. England enter the contest following a heartbreaking T20 World Cup final loss to Australia at this very venue, and with only a single Test victory in their last ten outings dating back to 2015—their last red-ball appearance being a heavy defeat at the MCG in January 2025—they will be eager to shake off any signs of rust.
India, meanwhile, are seeking to rediscover their rhythm after a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Their red-ball experience has been limited recently, with only one fixture in 2024—a dominant victory over South Africa in Chennai—followed by a setback against Australia in a March 2026 pink-ball Test at the WACA, which marked their first Test defeat in nearly two decades.
As both sides pivot from the high-intensity demands of T20 cricket to the traditional endurance of the long format, this match offers a crucial opportunity for redemption and a chance to assert dominance on the world's most iconic stage.
What Is The Head-To-Head Record?
India boast an enviable record in England, having never lost a Test on English soil across nine previous meetings (two wins, seven draws).
Added to that, India hold a strong record in women's Tests against England. Historically, India have won three of their 15 encounters, with only one loss and 11 matches resulting in a draw.
Coming off a challenging T20 World Cup, India will look to reclaim their red-ball dominance. India have been invincible against England since 1995. Their recent red-ball record against England have been overwhelmingly positive as well. Their most recent encounter, in December 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, saw India secure a commanding 347-run victory.
The 2014 one-off Test at Wormsley remains a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket. Winning by six wickets, it was India's first Test in eight years. The victory was particularly impressive given that the squad included eight debutants—among them Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the latter of whom scored a crucial half-century in the successful fourth-innings chase.
At the time, the win highlighted the disparity in professional infrastructure, as England's players had only recently moved to full-time contracts, while the Indian side was still transitioning toward professionalization.
Who Are The Players To Look For?
While both England and India will rely on the leadership of T20 World Cup captains Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, this historic Test will feature an infusion of fresh talent, with eight players across both squads receiving their maiden call-ups to the red-ball format.
India’s squad introduce uncapped prospects in batter Harleen Deol, left-arm spinner N Shree Charani, and fast bowler Nandani Sharma, while seam-allrounder Sayali Satghare—who debuted against Australia—looks to leverage the supportive London conditions.
England’s youth-focused selection sees first-time Test call-ups for Alice Capsey, wicketkeeper Eleanor Threlkeld, seamer Grace Potts, spin allrounder Mady Villiers, and 18-year-old left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, a shuffle necessitated in part by the decision to rest white-ball vice-captain Charlie Dean for workload management.
Which Players Are Creating Selection Dilemma?
With the historic Test at Lord’s fast approaching, both camps face critical selection dilemmas. For England, the primary intrigue lies in whether they will utilize their extra pace, with Lauren Filer and Issy Wong both pushing for inclusion to exploit the legendary venue's conditions.
India, meanwhile, has been forced into a significant tactical reshuffle following the unfortunate news that star opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the contest with a knee injury sustained during an India A match in Taunton. With Rawal sidelined, Priya Punia has been drafted into the squad as her replacement.
Competition for the remaining top-order spots remains fierce, with the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, and Harleen Deol vying for selection. In the bowling attack, head coach Amol Muzumdar faces the task of balancing the side, with a likely choice to be made between Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, and Nandani, while Sayali Satghare’s utility as a seam-allrounder offers an enticing alternative for the historic four-day clash.
Which Players Are In The Squad?
England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong
India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani