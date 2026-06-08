England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Who Won Yesterday In Lord's?

England won by 115 runs at Lord’s, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-Test Crowe-Thorpe Trophy series
Ollie Robinson was named POTM, finishing with seven wickets across the Test, while Atkinson claimed 5/30 in New Zealand’s second innings
The match marked England’s first win of the 2027-29 ICC World Test Championship cycle
England made a winning start to their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign at home, defeating New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord’s.
On a bowler-friendly surface that produced uneven bounce and significant movement throughout the match, batting remained a challenge from start to finish. England were bowled out for 140 in their first innings, but their seam attack responded brilliantly, restricting New Zealand to 113 and securing a crucial 27-run lead.
The hosts then posted 226 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 254. Debutant Emilio Gay played a valuable knock of 52, while Harry Brook’s half-century helped England recover from another batting wobble. Despite the difficult conditions, England managed to build enough of a cushion to put the visitors under pressure heading into the final innings.
New Zealand resumed the fourth day at 55/5, needing 199 more runs for victory. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips attempted to mount a fightback, adding a useful partnership, but England’s pace attack remained relentless. The visitors were eventually dismissed for 138, handing England a comprehensive victory in the opening match of the three-Test Crowe-Thorpe Trophy series.
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Ollie Robinson marked his return to the Test side in spectacular fashion, claiming seven wickets across the match and earning the Player of the Match award. His incisive spell on the opening day, including three wickets in four balls, shifted momentum firmly in England’s favour. Gus Atkinson then produced a superb 5/30 in New Zealand’s second innings to finish the job and continue his impressive record at Lord’s.
However, the victory was overshadowed by widespread criticism of the Lord’s surface. The match lasted fewer than 1,000 legal deliveries, making it one of the shortest completed Tests in the venue’s history. A record 24 wickets fell either bowled or lbw, highlighting the extreme assistance available to seamers. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) later issued an apology, acknowledging that the pitch had not met expected standards.
For England, though, the result provides an ideal start in the WTC standings and a welcome boost after a difficult Ashes campaign. Ben Stokes’ side now leads the series 1-0 and will head into the second Test at The Oval with momentum firmly on their side, while New Zealand face the challenge of regrouping quickly to keep both the series and their WTC hopes alive.