England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Who Won Yesterday In Lord's?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

England beat New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord’s, taking a 1-0 series lead and gaining crucial World Test Championship points

England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Who Won Yesterday In Lords?
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Summary of this article

  • England won by 115 runs at Lord’s, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-Test Crowe-Thorpe Trophy series

  • Ollie Robinson was named POTM, finishing with seven wickets across the Test, while Atkinson claimed 5/30 in New Zealand’s second innings

  • The match marked England’s first win of the 2027-29 ICC World Test Championship cycle

England made a winning start to their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign at home, defeating New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord’s.

On a bowler-friendly surface that produced uneven bounce and significant movement throughout the match, batting remained a challenge from start to finish. England were bowled out for 140 in their first innings, but their seam attack responded brilliantly, restricting New Zealand to 113 and securing a crucial 27-run lead.

The hosts then posted 226 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 254. Debutant Emilio Gay played a valuable knock of 52, while Harry Brook’s half-century helped England recover from another batting wobble. Despite the difficult conditions, England managed to build enough of a cushion to put the visitors under pressure heading into the final innings.

New Zealand resumed the fourth day at 55/5, needing 199 more runs for victory. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips attempted to mount a fightback, adding a useful partnership, but England’s pace attack remained relentless. The visitors were eventually dismissed for 138, handing England a comprehensive victory in the opening match of the three-Test Crowe-Thorpe Trophy series.

Related Content
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test ma - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Joe Root runs between the wickets with teammate Harry Brook, left, during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
England will take on New Zealand in the first Test of three-match series at Lords on Thursday, June 6. - X/England Cricket

England’s Pacers Dominate as Lord’s Pitch Sparks Debate

Ollie Robinson marked his return to the Test side in spectacular fashion, claiming seven wickets across the match and earning the Player of the Match award. His incisive spell on the opening day, including three wickets in four balls, shifted momentum firmly in England’s favour. Gus Atkinson then produced a superb 5/30 in New Zealand’s second innings to finish the job and continue his impressive record at Lord’s.

However, the victory was overshadowed by widespread criticism of the Lord’s surface. The match lasted fewer than 1,000 legal deliveries, making it one of the shortest completed Tests in the venue’s history. A record 24 wickets fell either bowled or lbw, highlighting the extreme assistance available to seamers. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) later issued an apology, acknowledging that the pitch had not met expected standards.

For England, though, the result provides an ideal start in the WTC standings and a welcome boost after a difficult Ashes campaign. Ben Stokes’ side now leads the series 1-0 and will head into the second Test at The Oval with momentum firmly on their side, while New Zealand face the challenge of regrouping quickly to keep both the series and their WTC hopes alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories