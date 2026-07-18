Inside Trump Tower: The Intersection Of Politics And FIFA World Cup

US President Donald Trump speaks as FIFA President Gianni Infantino listens at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

1/11 US President Donald Trump speaks as FIFA President Gianni Infantino listens at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





2/11 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a reception at Trump Tower with President Donald Trump in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





3/11 President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino speak at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





4/11 President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





5/11 Viktor Knavs listens as President Donald Trump speaks at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





6/11 President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino speak at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





7/11 President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino speak at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





8/11 President Donald Trump listens as FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





9/11 New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft waves as President Donald Trump speaks at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





10/11 President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino appear speak at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





11/11 President Donald Trump listens as FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a reception at Trump Tower in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





