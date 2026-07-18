Inside Trump Tower: The Intersection Of Politics And FIFA World Cup
US President Donald Trump and FIFA head Gianni Infantino held an exclusive reception at Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 17, 2026, ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Standing by the iconic trophy, both leaders traded high praise of the tournament. Infantino lauded the event's success, calling it "the American dream" that "united the world". He thanked Trump, noting the event wouldn't have reached such heights without his backing. Trump called the tourney "one of the greatest sporting events in history". The gathering highlighted deep ties between football's governing body and Trump, and the pair have stood steadfastly by one another amid controversies before and during the tournament, also co-hosted by Canada and Mexico. It's also worth noting that FIFA recently leased permanent office space inside Trump Tower. The event concluded with Trump wishing both teams the best of luck ahead of his historic role presenting the trophy to the winning captain this Sunday.
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