PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Preview, BWF Japan Open 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

PV Sindhu takes on home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in the Japan Open 2026 women's singles final
The Indian star reached her maiden Japan Open final after beating Chen Yufei in the semifinals
Sindhu holds a narrow 15-14 head-to-head advantage. Check Live Streaming details below
After years of battling injuries and inconsistent results, PV Sindhu finds herself one win away from ending a title drought and scripting history at the BWF Japan Open 2026.
Standing in her way is a familiar rival, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion and one of the toughest opponents on the women's circuit. Sunday's final promises to be a blockbuster between two former world champions who know each other's games inside out.
Sindhu has enjoyed a dream run in Tokyo. The Indian ace defeated China's Han Yue in the Round of 16 before advancing to the semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdrew due to injury. She then produced one of her finest performances of the season, edging Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-19 in the opening game before leading 15-10 when the Chinese star retired with a hamstring injury.
The victory ended Sindhu's losing streak against Chen and sent her into her first BWF World Tour final since 2024 and the first Japan Open final of her career.
Yamaguchi, meanwhile, has once again demonstrated why she remains among the world's elite. The Japanese star has navigated a challenging draw on home soil with her trademark speed, relentless defence and exceptional court coverage.
Fresh off winning the Australian Open last month, where she defeated Sindhu in the semifinals, Yamaguchi has carried that momentum into Tokyo and will enjoy strong home support as she chases another Super 750 crown.
For Sindhu, this final represents more than just another title opportunity. It is a chance to complete an inspiring comeback, claim her biggest trophy in four years and prove she can once again challenge the very best. With both players entering in excellent form, fans can expect long rallies, fierce net exchanges and a battle decided by the finest margins.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi: Head-To-Head Record
The rivalry has been one of women's badminton's most compelling contests over the past decade. PV Sindhu leads the overall head-to-head 15-14 against PV Sindhu. Their most recent meeting came in the Australian Open 2026 semifinals, where Yamaguchi claimed a 22-20, 21-12 victory.
However, Sindhu has enjoyed memorable wins over the Japanese star in major tournaments, including the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals semifinal and several World Championship encounters. Sunday's clash will be their 30th meeting, with Sindhu aiming to level the recent rivalry and lift her maiden Japan Open title.
When Is The PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF Japan Open 2026 Final Match Being Played?
The PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF Japan Open 2026 Final will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at 06:30 AM IST.
Where Will The PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF Japan Open 2026 Final Match Be Played?
The match will take place at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan.
Where To Watch The PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF Japan Open 2026 Final Live Online In India?
Jio Hotstar will provide live coverage of the BWF Japan Open 2026 Final between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.