Why Is Congress Looking Back At Indira Gandhi's Ladakh Policy?

They were not, however, what Ladakhi leaders were asking for. The LAB and KDA — the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are at the centre of the current agitation — have consistently demanded Sixth Schedule status, which would give Ladakh's tribal areas constitutional protection comparable to the northeast's tribal zones. The Manmohan Singh government did not grant this. It maintained engagement without resolution — a style that Khera now offers as a positive contrast to Modi's silence, but which Ladakhi activists saw at the time as deferral without delivery.