Rahul Gandhi's Absence from Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Row

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar for almost three weeks now. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's absence from the site has become a separate story, drawing jibes from Wangchuk, a lengthy defence from a Congress leader and a rebuttal from CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on X. Meanwhile, Rahul's calendar points to the next stop in his own campaign on the same issues, which is also pressing for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over paper leaks and exam-related irregularities.