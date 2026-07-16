Lionel Messi Shines Again As Argentina Beat England 2-1, Book World Cup Final Date With Spain

England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Gallery: The defending champions, Argentina, staged a comeback to defeat England 2-1 on Wednesday, securing their place in the World Cup final. After falling behind 1-0 with only five minutes remaining in regulation, Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez found the net for Argentina. England had initially taken the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Lionel Messi and his teammates were determined to change the outcome. Argentina intensified their efforts for an equalizer, and the mounting pressure culminated in Fernandez scoring in the 85th minute. Martinez then headed in the decisive goal two minutes into injury time. Argentina is set to face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final ENG ARG Meet AP Photo
England's Harry Kane, center left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi greet each other before their World Cup semifinal soccer AP
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Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Declan Rice Warm Up AP Photo
England's Declan Rice (4) arrives on the field before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP/Jacob Kupferman
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England's Harry Kane (9), right, and teammates arrive on the field before the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jacob Kupferman
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England's Bukayo Saka, left, and his teammates come on to the pitch for a walk around before the World Cup semifinal match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul leaves after a walk around the pitch before the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni arrives for the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jeff Roberson
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England's Dan Burn arrives on the field before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP
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Argentina players warm up for the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday AP/Erik S. Lesser
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Referee Ismail Elfath warms up for the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP/Erik S. Lesser
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Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during warmup before the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England's Bukayo Saka (7) warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP/Jeff Roberson
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A fan takes a selfie before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday AP
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The flags of England, left, and Argentina, are displayed before their World Cup semifinal soccer match in Atlanta, Wednesday AP/Lynne Sladky
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England's Harry Kane, center left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi greet each other before their World Cup semifinal soccer AP
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Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (6) speaks to England's Jude Bellingham (10) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jacob Kupferman
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Argentina's Cristian Romero (13) and England's Djed Spence (25) compete for the ball during the World Cup semifinal AP/Mike Stewart
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England's Declan Rice (4) and Argentina's Julian Alvarez (9) fight for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball next to England's Elliot Anderson, right, during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Former England soccer player David Beckham, right, stands before the start of the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jacob Kupferman
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England's Jude Bellingham (10) challenges for the ball with Argentina's Nahuel Molina (26) during the World Cup semifinal AP/Jeff Roberson
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England's Marc Guehi, center, gestures to Argentina's Leandro Paredes during an argument in the first minutes of the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina AP/Jeff Roberson
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Argentina's Lionel Messi on the floor during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina AP/Erik S. Lesser
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with Rikers Island inmates as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex in New York AP
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Rikers Island inmates react as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina AP
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Rikers Island inmates react as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina, at the jail complex AP
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Players argue during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, AP/Erik S. Lesser
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England's Anthony Gordon (18) and Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) run for the ball during the World Cup semifinal AP/Erik S. Lesser
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England's Anthony Gordon (18) scores the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jeff Roberson
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Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Anthony Gordon Goal AP Photo
England's Anthony Gordon (18) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Referee Ismail Elfath shows the yellow card to Argentina's Cristian Romero (13) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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England soccer fans celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina at The Clock pub AP/Scott Heppell
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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) makes a save on a header by Argentina's Nico Gonzalez (15) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Lynne Sladky
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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) makes a save on a header by Argentina's Nico Gonzalez (15) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Chris Carlson
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England head coach Thomas Tuchel talks to England's Jude Bellingham during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Enzo Fernandez reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) scores their second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Jeff Roberson
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Argentina player celebrates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP/Mike Stewart
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Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup semifinal AP/Mike Stewart
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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after teammate Lautaro Martinez scored their side's second goal AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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An exit sign hangs above the England flag after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina AP/Scott Heppell
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England's Jude Bellingham (10) reacts after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. AP
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Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and England's Harry Kane (9) hug after the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Erik S. Lesser
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England's Anthony Gordon (18) reacts after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta AP
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Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lautaro Martinez Goal AP Photo
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) scores their second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Chris Carlson
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Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Argentina Players Celebrate AP Photo
Argentina players celebrate at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday AP/Jeff Roberson
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An England supporter looks at the flag of Spain and Argentina after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina at The Clock pub in Hebburn AP/Scott Heppell
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