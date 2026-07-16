Lionel Messi Shines Again As Argentina Beat England 2-1, Book World Cup Final Date With Spain
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Gallery: The defending champions, Argentina, staged a comeback to defeat England 2-1 on Wednesday, securing their place in the World Cup final. After falling behind 1-0 with only five minutes remaining in regulation, Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez found the net for Argentina. England had initially taken the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Lionel Messi and his teammates were determined to change the outcome. Argentina intensified their efforts for an equalizer, and the mounting pressure culminated in Fernandez scoring in the 85th minute. Martinez then headed in the decisive goal two minutes into injury time. Argentina is set to face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
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