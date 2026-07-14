25 Transfers in 21 Years: Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer Leading Maharashtra’s Food Safety Crackdown

Why His FDA Appointment Has Drawn Statewide Attention ?

As NDTV reported, Mundhe's first month in office has been marked by an aggressive enforcement drive. Under his leadership, the Food and Drug Administration carried out 904 raids across Maharashtra, seizing banned gutkha and pan masala worth more than Rs 34.66 crore. The department has also indicated it may invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised gutkha syndicates.