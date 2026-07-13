Maharashtra Deletes Over 92 Lakh Beneficiaries From Ladki Bahin Scheme After Verification Drive

According to The Indian Express, government records revealed the exact scale of the removals. Active coverage under the scheme has dropped to just over 1.5 crore women, down from its peak of around 2.43 crore beneficiaries before the verification exercise began in September 2025. The scheme provides Rs 1,500 every month to women aged 21 to 65 years from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. Government employees, income tax payers and beneficiaries of certain other welfare schemes are excluded.