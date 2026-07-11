'Do You Want To Light Fire Here?': Omar Abdullah Says Centre Is Testing J&K's Patience

Omar Abdullah urged the Centre to announce a timeline for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
He said the Centre should not mistake his government's patience and dialogue for weakness.
Abdullah accused the Centre of limiting the elected government's powers through the Lieutenant Governor.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday renewed his demand for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, asking the Centre not to mistake his government's patience for weakness and seeking a clear timeline for fulfilling its commitment.
Speaking at a National Conference convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents in Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother Akbar Jehan, Abdullah said the Centre should explain why, more than one-and-a-half years after his government came to power, his party was contemplating a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the issue.
He also questioned why the Centre was willing to engage with leaders in Ladakh on issues including statehood while not extending the same approach to Jammu and Kashmir.
'Don't Treat Our Patience As Weakness'
Referring to the Centre's repeated assurance that statehood would be restored at an "appropriate time", Abdullah asked what that phrase actually meant and demanded greater clarity.
"I ask them, for God's sake, how will we know that the appropriate time has come? What do I and my colleagues have to do to reach that appropriate time?" he said.
He also questioned whether the Centre intended to restore statehood only after the BJP came to power in the erstwhile state.
"Have the courage to say it publicly," he added.
Abdullah said he had consistently advocated dialogue over confrontation, even at political risk.
"I kept my political future and reputation at stake and told the Centre that we want to secure our rights through dialogue and not violence," he said.
Warning against taking his government's restraint for granted, he said, "You have made a joke of our patience, decency and silence. Do you want to light a fire here?"
Questions Centre's Role In Governance
The Chief Minister accused the BJP-led central government of exercising control over Jammu and Kashmir's administration through the Lieutenant Governor and preventing the elected government from functioning effectively.
"If you had to harass people through the Raj Bhavan, dismiss employees and run bulldozers, then why did you bring us forward?" he said.
He added that National Conference's victory in the Assembly elections had effectively become a punishment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Why did you form the government if you will not allow it to function? Then you should not have conducted the elections," he said.
Abdullah also alleged that officials were not implementing decisions taken by his government.
"They should have told us at that time that you come forward, but we will tie your hands behind your back. That we will give you those officers who will not implement your decisions," he said.
"It is our patience that we are still working like donkeys to achieve something for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
Statehood Demand Back In Focus
Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood after the Centre revoked Article 370 in August 2019 and reorganised the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The reorganisation came into effect on October 31, 2019.
Referring to voter participation in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Abdullah questioned how many more electoral exercises the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have to go through before statehood was restored.
He also said that while his government supported holding local body and panchayat elections, it would decide the appropriate time for conducting those polls.