Outlook Explains | How The Mahadev Betting App Became One Of India's Biggest Financial Crime Investigations

The scale of the alleged laundering operation is reflected in the assets identified during the investigation. In March this year, the ED attached 18 immovable properties in Dubai and two properties in New Delhi with a combined estimated value of around Rs 1,700 crore. According to the agency, the overseas assets included luxury villas in Dubai Hills Estate, apartments in Business Bay and SLS Hotel & Residences, as well as properties in the Burj Khalifa. Investigators allege that the assets belonged to Chandrakar and entities controlled by him and his associates and were acquired using proceeds generated through the Mahadev betting network.