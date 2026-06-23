Oman, Iran Agree To Discuss Navigation Fees, Management of Hormuz

Oman and Iran back safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Joint working group to discuss maritime services and navigation management.
Both nations support regional consultations on Hormuz’s future governance.
Oman and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to continue discussions on the future management of the strategic waterway, according to a joint statement issued following high-level talks in Muscat.
The discussions took place during the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Oman. The Iranian delegation met Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.
Oman reiterated its support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and Iran and stressed the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to ensure its implementation.
As the two coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, Oman and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safe passage through the waterway in accordance with international law, while emphasising their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters.
The two sides also reviewed issues related to the Strait of Hormuz under the framework of the Islamabad memorandum and agreed to establish a joint working group involving their foreign ministries.
According to the statement, the group will continue discussions on the future administration of navigation in the strait, including maritime services and associated costs, in line with international standards.
Both countries said they would also engage with other littoral states in the region and relevant stakeholders as part of the consultation process.
The statement stressed that any future arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Oman and Iran as the coastal states of the waterway.
The two countries further reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the Strait of Hormuz secure and open for international shipping, while underscoring the importance of cooperation to promote maritime safety, freedom of navigation and regional stability.