The Chink In Chase Master's Armour: Inside Virat Kohli's Recent Vulnerability To Pace

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Jofra Archer dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in international cricket as the Indian star's rare ODI weakness against pace resurfaced during the first ODI against England

IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI, Virat Kohli dismissal Jofra Archer
A screengrab composite captures the moment England fast bowler Jofra Archer traps Virat Kohli LBW during the first ODI at Edgbaston. The left panel shows Archer appealing emphatically after the delivery struck Kohli on the pads, with the umpire standing behind the stumps. The right panel is a close-up of Kohli's disappointed expression moments after the dismissal Photo Credit: ECB/X (formerly Twitter)
Summary of this article

  • Jofra Archer dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in international cricket

  • Kohli's rare LBW dismissal to pace continued a worrying ODI trend

  • England posted 258 after Root and Dawson rescued the innings

England fast bowler Jofra Archer stunned India by trapping Virat Kohli in front for five runs off six balls during the opening match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).

The dismissal dealt an early setback to the visiting team, who were chasing a target of 259 runs after the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack bundled the hosts out for 258 all out in 47.5 overs. Kohli walked out to a roaring crowd after the departure of Rohit Sharma (11 off 21) to Sam Curran in the 8th over, but the 37-year-old right-handed batter didn't last long.

Kohli's Rare Vulnerability Against Pace Continues

The nature of the dismissal continues an uncharacteristic trend in the Chase Master's recent ODI career. Since January 2023, according to Cricbuzz, Kohli has been dismissed Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by a seam bowler four times.

Now, a vulnerability in stark contrast with his legendary decade-long peak before this lean period? In the 10 years leading up to 2023, Kohli was dismissed LBW by a pacer only once in ODI cricket: during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford, when Kiwi left-arm quick Trent Boult trapped him in front.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their way back into the Indian team as they take on England in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Jofra Archer Finally Gets The Better Of Virat Kohli

Adding an intriguing layer to the Kohli vs Archer rivalry, this breakthrough marked a historic milestone for the 31-year-old English bowler.

Despite their numerous high-profile face-offs in international cricket and the Indian Premier League over the years, this was the first time that Archer dismissed Virat Kohli in international cricket. However, the pacer had dismissed Kohli once in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 24, 2025.

While Kohli had previously dominated their head-to-head encounters, Archer had the last laugh at Edgbaston. Kohli pulled the previous delivery, half-glove-half-bat, for a four past a watching Jos Buttler, the wicketkeeper.

Earlier, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. Former skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties as England overcame early jitters to post a respectable total. Dawson (68) and Root (76 not out) added 121 runs for the seventh wicket as England recovered from 107/6.

Also Check: India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI

Opener Ben Duckett made a quickfire 43 to give the hosts a bright start before Indian bowlers inflicted regular blows. For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each.

India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England had swept the preceding five-match T20I series 4-0, winning four on the trot after the opener was no result due to rain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories