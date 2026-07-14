The Chink In Chase Master's Armour: Inside Virat Kohli's Recent Vulnerability To Pace

Jofra Archer dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in international cricket
Kohli's rare LBW dismissal to pace continued a worrying ODI trend
England posted 258 after Root and Dawson rescued the innings
England fast bowler Jofra Archer stunned India by trapping Virat Kohli in front for five runs off six balls during the opening match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).
The dismissal dealt an early setback to the visiting team, who were chasing a target of 259 runs after the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack bundled the hosts out for 258 all out in 47.5 overs. Kohli walked out to a roaring crowd after the departure of Rohit Sharma (11 off 21) to Sam Curran in the 8th over, but the 37-year-old right-handed batter didn't last long.
Kohli's Rare Vulnerability Against Pace Continues
The nature of the dismissal continues an uncharacteristic trend in the Chase Master's recent ODI career. Since January 2023, according to Cricbuzz, Kohli has been dismissed Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by a seam bowler four times.
Now, a vulnerability in stark contrast with his legendary decade-long peak before this lean period? In the 10 years leading up to 2023, Kohli was dismissed LBW by a pacer only once in ODI cricket: during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford, when Kiwi left-arm quick Trent Boult trapped him in front.
Jofra Archer Finally Gets The Better Of Virat Kohli
Adding an intriguing layer to the Kohli vs Archer rivalry, this breakthrough marked a historic milestone for the 31-year-old English bowler.
Despite their numerous high-profile face-offs in international cricket and the Indian Premier League over the years, this was the first time that Archer dismissed Virat Kohli in international cricket. However, the pacer had dismissed Kohli once in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 24, 2025.
While Kohli had previously dominated their head-to-head encounters, Archer had the last laugh at Edgbaston. Kohli pulled the previous delivery, half-glove-half-bat, for a four past a watching Jos Buttler, the wicketkeeper.
Earlier, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. Former skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties as England overcame early jitters to post a respectable total. Dawson (68) and Root (76 not out) added 121 runs for the seventh wicket as England recovered from 107/6.
Opener Ben Duckett made a quickfire 43 to give the hosts a bright start before Indian bowlers inflicted regular blows. For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each.
India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
England had swept the preceding five-match T20I series 4-0, winning four on the trot after the opener was no result due to rain.