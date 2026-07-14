The Chink In Chase Master's Armour: Inside Virat Kohli's Recent Vulnerability To Pace

Jofra Archer dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in international cricket as the Indian star's rare ODI weakness against pace resurfaced during the first ODI against England

A screengrab composite captures the moment England fast bowler Jofra Archer traps Virat Kohli LBW during the first ODI at Edgbaston. The left panel shows Archer appealing emphatically after the delivery struck Kohli on the pads, with the umpire standing behind the stumps. The right panel is a close-up of Kohli's disappointed expression moments after the dismissal Photo Credit: ECB/X (formerly Twitter)