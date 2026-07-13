Vaibhav Sooryavanshi At Wimbledon 2026: Teen Sensation Credits Abhishek Sharma For Centre Court Look

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attended his first Wimbledon final with Abhishek Sharma as Jannik Sinner won the title
The teenager credited Abhishek for arranging his outfit and called the live Grand Slam experience memorable
Sooryavanshi praised Nadal and Djokovic, backed Sinner, and chose Abhishek as his ideal doubles partner
India's teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi swapped the cricket field for Centre Court on Sunday as he attended the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev at the All England Club in London.
The 15-year-old was accompanied by fellow India opener Abhishek Sharma, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was also among the notable faces in attendance. The final saw Sinner clinch his second Wimbledon crown after defeating Zverev 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4.
Sooryavanshi, who recently became India's youngest-ever international debutant, grabbed attention not only for his presence at Centre Court but also for his sharp formal appearance.
Dressed in a black blazer, white shirt, striped tie and sunglasses, the youngster revealed that the outfit came together only moments before the match, thanks to Abhishek Sharma.
Speaking to JioStar, Sooryavanshi said, "I didn't plan anything; whatever I could find in the last minute, I asked Abhishek and he got it arranged for me, and I just wore it."
The left-handed batter also spoke about his long-standing interest in tennis, saying he has closely followed the sport for several years. He revealed that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were his childhood favourites and admitted that Djokovic remains one of his most admired players.
"I have been following tennis for four or five years now. I followed Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic while growing up. Abhi bhi Djokovic bohot pasand hai (Even now, I like Djokovic a lot)," he said.
Although he named Carlos Alcaraz as his favourite among the current generation of players, Sooryavanshi believed Jannik Sinner had the form to emerge victorious in this year's championship.
"I really like Carlos Alcaraz among the current generation of tennis players, but he is not playing this year. As I followed the tournament, I was impressed by how Jannik Sinner dominated. So hopefully he will go on to win the final today," he added.
Watching a Grand Slam event in person for the first time left a strong impression on the teenager, who described the experience as memorable.
"Of course, I wanted to watch the finals match. It's my first experience watching live, and it's been good to see how the players approach a final," Sooryavanshi said.
When asked which Indian cricketer he would pick as his doubles partner in tennis, the youngster had no hesitation in choosing Abhishek Sharma.
"I will go with Abhishek bhaiya. He is my opening partner in international cricket. I really enjoy batting with him a lot, so I will choose him as my doubles tennis partner as well," he said.
Sooryavanshi was already in the United Kingdom following India's recently concluded T20I series against England, where he made his senior international debut. At 15 years and 99 days, he became India's youngest international cricketer, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. India, however, endured a difficult tour, suffering a 0-4 defeat in the five-match series.