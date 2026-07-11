How Iran's Invisible Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Is Becoming A Liability For The Regime

Despite this, his absence is beginning to trouble Iranians. In conversations with Reuters, more than 20 people have voiced concern in recent weeks. “I understand that, from a security standpoint, he should not appear in public. But the country is going through a very difficult time,” said Taghi, 47, a shop owner in Isfahan who asked not to give his family name. “There is a need for the Supreme Leader to be seen. Even if he has been injured, people need to see that there is a leader and that he is running the country.”