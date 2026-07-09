Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska