Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Catch all the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles quarterfinal results, including Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova's victories, full scores, eliminated players, and the confirmed semifinal lineup

Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Summary of this article

  • Marta Kostyuk outclassed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal

  • Linda Noskova defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to book her first Grand Slam semifinal

  • Women's semifinals set: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova and Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova

The women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon 2026 are officially set after two commanding quarterfinal performances on Centre Court. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Czech star Linda Noskova booked their places in the last four with straight-set victories, ending the campaigns of former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini and experienced Belgian Elise Mertens.

Both winners reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time, ensuring a fresh semifinal clash between two players chasing a maiden title at the All England Club.

Marta Kostyuk Ends Jasmine Paolini's Title Bid

Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
info_icon

Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament, defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in just 69 minutes. The Ukrainian controlled the contest from the outset with aggressive baseline hitting and an outstanding first serve, breaking Paolini early in both sets to maintain complete control.

The 2024 Wimbledon runner-up struggled to find her rhythm, committing a string of unforced errors as Kostyuk dictated play. The victory marked the 12th seed's maiden Wimbledon semifinal appearance and continued her impressive Grand Slam campaign after also reaching the French Open semifinals earlier this season. Kostyuk will now aim to become the first Ukrainian woman to reach a Wimbledon final.

Related Content
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. - AP
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday - AP

Linda Noskova Continues Dream Run

Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Ninth seed Linda Noskova also enjoyed a memorable afternoon, overcoming Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to secure the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career.

The 21-year-old Czech relied on her powerful serve and fearless groundstrokes to edge past the experienced Mertens, who fought hard in the second set but could not prevent Noskova from sealing victory in straight sets. The win underlined Noskova's rapid rise on grass and extended her remarkable Wimbledon campaign, making her one of the tournament's biggest breakthrough stories.

Semifinal Showdown Awaits

Wednesday's quarterfinals completed the women's singles semifinal lineup, with Marta Kostyuk set to face Linda Noskova for a place in Saturday's final.

The other semifinal will feature Coco Gauff against Karolina Muchova, guaranteeing that Wimbledon 2026 will crown a first-time women's singles champion. With four players still in contention, the tournament has entered an exciting new chapter as the next generation of stars looks to etch their names into Wimbledon history.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories