Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

Marta Kostyuk outclassed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal
Linda Noskova defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to book her first Grand Slam semifinal
Women's semifinals set: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova and Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
The women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon 2026 are officially set after two commanding quarterfinal performances on Centre Court. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Czech star Linda Noskova booked their places in the last four with straight-set victories, ending the campaigns of former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini and experienced Belgian Elise Mertens.
Both winners reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time, ensuring a fresh semifinal clash between two players chasing a maiden title at the All England Club.
Marta Kostyuk Ends Jasmine Paolini's Title Bid
Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament, defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in just 69 minutes. The Ukrainian controlled the contest from the outset with aggressive baseline hitting and an outstanding first serve, breaking Paolini early in both sets to maintain complete control.
The 2024 Wimbledon runner-up struggled to find her rhythm, committing a string of unforced errors as Kostyuk dictated play. The victory marked the 12th seed's maiden Wimbledon semifinal appearance and continued her impressive Grand Slam campaign after also reaching the French Open semifinals earlier this season. Kostyuk will now aim to become the first Ukrainian woman to reach a Wimbledon final.
Linda Noskova Continues Dream Run
Ninth seed Linda Noskova also enjoyed a memorable afternoon, overcoming Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to secure the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career.
The 21-year-old Czech relied on her powerful serve and fearless groundstrokes to edge past the experienced Mertens, who fought hard in the second set but could not prevent Noskova from sealing victory in straight sets. The win underlined Noskova's rapid rise on grass and extended her remarkable Wimbledon campaign, making her one of the tournament's biggest breakthrough stories.
Semifinal Showdown Awaits
Wednesday's quarterfinals completed the women's singles semifinal lineup, with Marta Kostyuk set to face Linda Noskova for a place in Saturday's final.
The other semifinal will feature Coco Gauff against Karolina Muchova, guaranteeing that Wimbledon 2026 will crown a first-time women's singles champion. With four players still in contention, the tournament has entered an exciting new chapter as the next generation of stars looks to etch their names into Wimbledon history.