Avengers: Doomsday First Look: Doctor Doom's Throne Revealed

There are marked differences from how the throne is depicted in comics. For example, in one comic story, Doctor Doom sat on a wooden throne that looked as though it had been culled from medieval times. It was ornate but it was quite simple and nothing like the throne that will be in Avengers: Doomsday. in Old Man Quill #2, Doctor Doom is sitting on a throne fashioned out of the corpse of Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). It's one of the most unsettling depictions in the comics.