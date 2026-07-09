Avengers: Doomsday First Look: Doctor Doom's Throne Revealed

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Disney has dropped a sneak peek at Doom's throne.

Dooms Throne
Doom's Throne Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Disney has dropped a glimpse of Doctor Doom's throne.

  • The sneak peek is from Avengers: Doomsday.

  • The film releases on December 18.

Months ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's global release, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the official design for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom's throne from the movie. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday booth in Shanghal opens on Saturday,

As shared on X, Marvel Studios is building a commemorative structure at an expo in Shanghai, China that entails the throne of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. This is the first time that Doom's iconic throne has been confirmed to be in the upcoming movie, suggesting it is also the first time fans are getting the chance to see how it will look on-screen.

It seems as though, in the upcoming film, Doom's throne will appear mostly white with a decorative structure behind the actual seat. Notably, there are also steps leading up to the throne, making it seem even more intimidating and formidable, as that would mean Doom would sit higher than everyone else. The stage is flanked by Doom-green panels done up in a stained-glass style, one appears to show Doom’s masked face, another The Avengers headquarters, and there is the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

There are marked differences from how the throne is depicted in comics. For example, in one comic story, Doctor Doom sat on a wooden throne that looked as though it had been culled from medieval times. It was ornate but it was quite simple and nothing like the throne that will be in Avengers: Doomsday. in Old Man Quill #2, Doctor Doom is sitting on a throne fashioned out of the corpse of Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). It's one of the most unsettling depictions in the comics.

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In the sneak peek from Doomsday, Marvel Studios logo glows green next to the film’s Chinese branding, 毁灭之日 — Doomsday. There’s also a countdown clock positioned beside the logo, and it appears to be ticking down to December 18, which is the release date.

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