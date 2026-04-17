Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

Summary of this article
The much-awaited trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The film sees the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom.
The superhero film is set to debut in December this year.
After the 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the Earth’s mightiest heroes are reuniting for Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the MCU film is set to hit the theatres on December 18, 2026.
Adding to the excitement, Disney unveiled the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, especially for the theatre owners. The makers have already launched four teasers focusing on Steve Rogers (formerly known as Captain America), Thor, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.
The upcoming film brings the OGs like Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ), Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, among others.
Avengers: Doomsday trailer
According to Variety, the trailer shows Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, the new supervillain, who aims to take over the multiverse. But the superheroes are set to take him down. The trailer also shows glimpses of Professor Xavier, Gambit, Shang-Chi, Mystique, and Yelena Belova.
Thor battles against Doom, who effortlessly catches his magical hammer, hinting that the latter is the strongest supervillain the Avengers have ever come across.
Thor is backed by Steve Rogers, who makes his grand entry as Captain America. Together, they are seen battling Doctor Doom.
The trailer also shows the Fantastic Four meeting the MCU heroes.
Other MCU veterans Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and Channing Tatum, among others, are also part of the cast.