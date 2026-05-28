PV Sindhu Vs Riko Gunji Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Quarterfinal Spot

India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media

PV Sindhu will look to continue her strong run at the Singapore Open 2026 when she faces Japan’s rising shuttler Riko Gunji in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian star entered the clash full of confidence after defeating world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-17, 21-18 in a composed first-round performance. Sindhu showed sharp movement and control under pressure, something she will need again against the dangerous Gunji, who has steadily emerged as one of Japan’s promising young players on the BWF circuit. Gunji has enjoyed impressive results over the past year, including deep runs in Super Series events, and is known for her aggressive rallies and quick court coverage. With a quarterfinal spot on the line, fans can expect a high-intensity battle between experience and youthful aggression in Singapore.

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