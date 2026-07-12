Can India Extradite Lawrence Bishnoi To The US? What The Law Says

US seeks Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition for conspiracy to commit murder on American soil and running a transnational criminal network with links to killings in the US and Canada.
Under the 1997 India-US Extradition Treaty, India can extradite for serious crimes but may refuse on grounds of political offences, human rights risks, or lack of evidence.
Bishnoi faces over 50 cases in India, including the 2022 Sidhu Moose Wala murder; extradition would lead to trial in the US with fair trial assurances, while India can seek his return for domestic cases.
In May 2022, the quiet village of Jawaharke in Punjab's Mansa district became the centre of national attention after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight.
Police investigations later traced the conspiracy to Lawrence Bishnoi, who was lodged in a Rajasthan jail at the time.
From behind bars, Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing, marking one of the most high-profile cases linked to his expanding criminal network. The incident brought the gangster, once a local student leader, into the international spotlight.
Now, with the United States seeking his extradition, the case has moved into the realm of bilateral legal diplomacy.
Why Is the US Seeking Lawrence Bishnoi?
US authorities are seeking Bishnoi's extradition primarily over allegations of conspiracy to commit murder on American soil and running a transnational criminal organisation.
According to reports from Indian and international agencies, Bishnoi and his associates have been linked to plots targeting individuals in the United States and Canada. One key case involves an alleged conspiracy related to the killing of a Canadian citizen of Indian origin.
US law enforcement has also flagged Bishnoi's syndicate for using encrypted communication platforms to coordinate criminal activities across borders, including extortion rackets targeting diaspora communities.
The US Department of Justice has described his network as a significant organised crime threat with operations spanning multiple continents.
What Is the India-US Extradition Treaty?
India and the United States signed a bilateral Extradition Treaty on June 25, 1997. The treaty entered into force on July 21, 1998. It provides for the extradition of persons accused or convicted of extraditable offences—those punishable by more than one year of imprisonment in both countries.
The treaty covers serious crimes such as murder, conspiracy, kidnapping, drug trafficking, money laundering, and participation in organised crime syndicates. It is based on the principle of dual criminality and explicitly excludes political offences.
Extradition is not granted if the request appears to be motivated by political considerations or if the person is likely to face persecution on grounds of race, religion, nationality, or political opinion.
The treaty has been used in several cases, including the extradition of economic offenders and terror suspects over the past two decades.
Can India Refuse Extradition?
Under the 1997 Treaty and India's Extradition Act, 1962, the Central Government can refuse extradition on several grounds.
These include cases where the offence is regarded as political, where there is a risk of torture or an unfair trial, or where the request does not meet the dual criminality requirement.
Indian courts routinely examine whether extradition would violate the fugitive's fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.
In previous rulings, the Supreme Court has emphasised safeguards such as the right to a fair hearing and assurances against the death penalty where it conflicts with Indian law. Refusal is also possible if the person has already been prosecuted for the same offence in India or if the statute of limitations has expired.
What Is the Extradition Process?
The process begins with a formal request from the US government through diplomatic channels to India's Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry forwards the request to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which examines its validity and sends it to the concerned state government.
A magistrate's court then holds an inquiry to establish whether a prima facie case exists. The accused is given an opportunity to contest the request through legal representation. If the magistrate recommends extradition, the matter goes to the Central Government for final executive approval.
The fugitive can challenge the order in the High Court and the Supreme Court. Only after all legal avenues are exhausted and the government issues a surrender order does the physical transfer take place under coordinated security protocols.
What Charges Does Bishnoi Face?
In India, Lawrence Bishnoi faces charges in more than 50 cases across states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. These include murder, conspiracy to murder, extortion, arms smuggling, and running an organised crime syndicate.
He was named the prime conspirator in the May 29, 2022, murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa, Punjab. Police investigations revealed that Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility through social media posts allegedly made from jail.
Bishnoi has also been charged in the 2017 murder of Rajasthan-based YouTuber Gurlal Brar and multiple extortion cases targeting businessmen and celebrities. The National Investigation Agency has probed his links to larger criminal networks.
In the US context, he faces conspiracy charges related to planned assassinations on American soil and directing criminal operations from Indian prisons through associates abroad.
What Happens If India Agrees?
If the Indian government approves extradition after judicial clearance, Bishnoi would be handed over to US authorities at a designated point, usually an airport, under heavy security. He would then stand trial in a US federal court on the specific charges mentioned in the extradition documents.
The US would be required to provide diplomatic assurances regarding fair trial rights, access to legal counsel, and the non-application of the death penalty if it is not permissible for equivalent offences under Indian law. Successful extradition would mark a significant instance of India-US cooperation against transnational organised crime.
The process would be monitored closely by both governments, with India retaining the right to seek his return after the US trial concludes if he still faces pending cases in India.