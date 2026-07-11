IND Vs ENG, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Run-Getter - Check Stats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Opening the innings for England, Buttler made an impressive 131 runs off 64 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes, bringing his total career T20I runs to 4,212

England vs India, 5th T20I, Jos Buttler, AP
England's Harry Brook, left, and Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
Summary of this article

  • Jos Buttler scored a breathtaking 131 against IND in the 5th T20I

  • The hosts have already bagged the series

  • Buttler overtook Kohli by becoming the third-highest run scorer in T20 internationals

England's wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler registered another milestone in cricket by becoming the third-highest run scorer in T20 internationals, surpassing Virat Kohli during the fifth T20 match against India held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Opening the innings for England, Buttler made an impressive 131 runs off 64 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes, bringing his total career T20I runs to 4,212.

In contrast, Kohli has amassed 4,188 runs in 125 T20I matches for India from 2010 to 2024 before his retirement. Buttler reached this significant milestone during his 160th T20I match, which was over 35 innings longer than Kohli's journey to the same achievement.

Babar Azam of Pakistan tops the all-time T20I run-scoring chart, amassing a total of 4,596 runs across 145 matches. In second place is former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 4,231 runs in 159 T20I matches (151 innings) from 2007 to 2024.

Buttler's T20I debut came against India in 2011 and since then he has played 160 matches for the Three Lions, with a career-best strike rate of 147.64. He has two centuries to his name.

Speaking of the match, Buttler scored a breathtaking 131 along with Harry Brook as England punished a demotivated Indian attack on a leather hunt posting a record 257 for 3 in the inconsequential fifth T20 International.

Related Content
Jos Buttler of England, left, and Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton - AP/Anthony Upton
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match between India and England. - X/BCCI
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
BCCI has named Virat Kohli in the ODI squad but his availability will depend on the results of his fitness test on June 22. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Buttler and Brook added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for any wicket in the history of T20Is and set England on course to end India's 1601-day reign at the top of ICC's T20I rankings.

The T20Is will be followed by the ODI matches starting with the 1st match to be played on July 14, Tuesday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories