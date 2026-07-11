IND Vs ENG, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Run-Getter - Check Stats

Jos Buttler scored a breathtaking 131 against IND in the 5th T20I
The hosts have already bagged the series
Buttler overtook Kohli by becoming the third-highest run scorer in T20 internationals
England's wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler registered another milestone in cricket by becoming the third-highest run scorer in T20 internationals, surpassing Virat Kohli during the fifth T20 match against India held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Opening the innings for England, Buttler made an impressive 131 runs off 64 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes, bringing his total career T20I runs to 4,212.
In contrast, Kohli has amassed 4,188 runs in 125 T20I matches for India from 2010 to 2024 before his retirement. Buttler reached this significant milestone during his 160th T20I match, which was over 35 innings longer than Kohli's journey to the same achievement.
Babar Azam of Pakistan tops the all-time T20I run-scoring chart, amassing a total of 4,596 runs across 145 matches. In second place is former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 4,231 runs in 159 T20I matches (151 innings) from 2007 to 2024.
Buttler's T20I debut came against India in 2011 and since then he has played 160 matches for the Three Lions, with a career-best strike rate of 147.64. He has two centuries to his name.
Speaking of the match, Buttler scored a breathtaking 131 along with Harry Brook as England punished a demotivated Indian attack on a leather hunt posting a record 257 for 3 in the inconsequential fifth T20 International.
Buttler and Brook added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for any wicket in the history of T20Is and set England on course to end India's 1601-day reign at the top of ICC's T20I rankings.
The T20Is will be followed by the ODI matches starting with the 1st match to be played on July 14, Tuesday.