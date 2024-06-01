Joseph Charles Buttler, is an English cricketer, who is the captain of the English cricket team in limited overs cricket and played for the English team till 2022. In domestic cricket, he represents Lancashire having previously played for Somerset and has played in multiple T20 Leagues. In the Indian Premier League, he is part of Mumbai Indians and later Rajasthan Royals. He was part of the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Under his captaincy England won the 2019 World Cup and 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

In 2009, Buttler began his professional cricket career with Somerset in English county cricket.

By 2011, Buttler had made his One Day International (ODI) debut for England, signaling the start of what would become a pivotal role in England's white-ball setups.

Buttler's T20 debut for England came shortly after 2012, embedding him further in England's plans across formats.

In 2013/14 season Buttler joined this Australian Big Bash League (BBL) team.After starting his county career with Somerset, Buttler moved to Lancashire in 2013.

His performances in domestic leagues worldwide, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he joined Mumbai Indians in 2016, enhanced his skills and exposed him to high-pressure situations against some of the world's best bowlers.

Buttler moved to the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, where he has had significant success in the IPL.

In 2020 Butler played for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League during the 2020/21 season.

In 2021 Buttler was part of this team in The Hundred, a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament in England.

Buttler's role in transforming England's ODI team was instrumental, particularly leading up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan and with Buttler as a key strategist and performer, England adopted a more aggressive batting philosophy. This strategy culminated in the 2019 World Cup, where England, hosting the tournament, emerged victorious in a dramatic and unprecedented final against New Zealand.

He was appointed England's limited-overs captain in 2022, succeeding Eoin Morgan.