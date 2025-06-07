Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 1st T20I: Dawson, Buttler Star In 21 Run Victory For England

England continued its mastery of the West Indies by winning their Twenty20 series opener by 21 runs on Friday. After dominating the West Indies in three one-day internationals, England was expected to receive a tougher fight from the visitor, higher-rated in T20s than ODIs, and bolstered by World Cup champions Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Johnson Charles.