Day In Pics: August 15, 2025

Tri-service personnel march past during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
School students during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the 79th Independence Day celebration, amid rain, at the party office in New Delhi.
Police personnel take a pledge during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with school students during the 79th Independence Day celebration, amid rain, at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi.
Rescue operation underway following a cylinder blast, in Bengaluru. A 10-year-old boy died and 12 persons were injured in the incident, according to officials.
President Droupadi Murmu pays homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
People wave national flags during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Students perform during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Young boys dressed up as Lord Krishna on the eve of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Nadia.