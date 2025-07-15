BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

Satwik-Chirag Script an Epic Comeback Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to win their opening BWF World Tour Finals match. They went through a roller coaster of a game from saving a match point in the 2nd set after losing the 1st set to winning the 3rd one

Satwik Chirag Vs Chang Weikeng BWF World Tour Finals 2025
Satwik-Chirag made an epic comeback in their first BWF World Tour finals game to win 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 against their Chinese rivals. Photo: File
Summary
  • Satwik-Chirag saved match point in the 2nd set after losing the first one

  • They won the 3rd set by 21-14 to register an epic win

  • They were behind Liang and Wang by 3-7 before this encounter

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed nerves of steel to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in their opening men’s doubles Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

World No. 3 Satwik and Chirag, the only Indian representatives at the season-ending showpiece, recovered from an opening-game setback and saved a match point to eventually outwit the world No. 5 Chinese pair 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in a gripping contest.

The Asian Games champions, who reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters earlier this year, will face another stern test when they take on Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri on Thursday.

Former world No. 1 pair Satwik and Chirag came into the match trailing Liang and Wang 3-7 in head-to-head encounters, and Wednesday’s clash lived up to its billing as a high-quality duel between two attacking pairs.

As expected, the contest began on a tight note with both pairs focused on winning the early exchanges. Satwik and Chirag attempted to use angles and impose a sharp, fast-paced game, but the Chinese were equally prepared, with early errors from both sides keeping the opening game level at 7-7.

Short rallies marked the first game, built around attacking drives and quick smashes, with lifts used sparingly. China then strung together four straight points to take control at the interval. Wang’s sharp interceptions at the net began to trouble the Indians, who also committed a few errors as the Chinese stretched the lead to 14-9.

The ability to bring the shuttle down at awkward angles paid dividends for the Chinese as they surged to 19-11, Liang finishing one rally with a fierce smash. The local favourites grabbed eight game points and wrapped up the opener in 13 minutes, Wang sealing it with a cross-court smash.

After the change of ends, the Indians slipped to 2-4, with Chirag slightly off colour in the forecourt. At 3-6, the two pairs engaged in a 31-shot rally, with the Indians opting for flatter lifts and better pace variation. A few soft errors from the Chinese allowed Satwik and Chirag to draw level before a flat drive from Satwik helped them edge ahead.

An attacking return from Satwik, followed by a superb serve that forced Liang to the net, handed the Indians a four-point cushion at the interval. They continued to build momentum, moving to 14-10, and then showcased their patience in a 45-shot rally to grind out another point.

However, the Chinese mounted a strong comeback. A flat push from Satwik took India to 18-12, but errors crept in as the Chinese clawed back to 18-18 after a series of absorbing rallies. China even earned a match point at 19-18 when an outstretched Satwik miscued a shot.

At 19-19, Satwik went to the net to hand a match point to their rivals. However, a short service brought it to 20-20 as the Indian saved the point and then earned a game point after Liang found the net. A moment of confusion in the Chinese camp during a rally allowed Chirag to seal the second game with a jump smash.

The decider followed a similar pattern, with the two pairs inseparable early on as they split the first 14 points. Liang and Wang briefly moved ahead at 9-7, but a fierce body smash helped the Indians draw level once again.

Satwik and Chirag edged ahead at the interval after Wang sprayed one into the net, and signs of nerves began to show in the Chinese camp as another net error and a service fault helped India stretch the lead to 13-10. The Indians, in contrast, grew in confidence, with a sharp interception from Chirag taking them to 15-12.

The Indian duo launched an all-out attack to move to 17-12 before surging to 19-13. They earned seven match points when Liang hit the net. The Chinese saved one with a superb return, but it only delayed the inevitable as they went wide in the next rally, sealing a memorable win for the Indians.

Published At:
