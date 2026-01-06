Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

Shallow fog at a few places during the morning hours on January 6
Air quality poor; visibility 1,000-1,200 metres at Safdarjung and Palam; wind speed west-northwest 6-7 km/h.
Cold wave conditions persist at isolated places; green alert downgraded from yellow for January 6
Air Quality Early Warning System warns AQI may remain in the poor category till January 6
Delhi-NCR begins Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with shallow fog at a few places during early morning hours, though conditions are significantly less severe than the previous dense fog spell that disrupted the region over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies by afternoon, with maximum temperatures around 18-19°C and minimum temperatures expected to hover between 7-8°C, keeping the region under a cold grip. Visibility has marginally improved from the critically low 400-800 metres recorded during the peak fog period, with readings now around 1,000-1,200 metres at major airports. Wind speeds from the west-northwest remain relatively light at 6-7 km/h, with humidity levels around 75-80 percent. Cold wave conditions persist at isolated pockets across Delhi-NCR, though the intensity has reduced considerably compared to January 3-5
Air Quality and Health Status
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the poor category on January 6, with the Air Quality Early Warning System warning that conditions may persist in this range through the day. However, a marginal improvement trend has been observed, with AQI declining from 380 recorded on January 1-2 to 236 by January 5. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has downgraded the alert status from yellow to green for January 6, having already revoked Stage III GRAP curbs due to improving air quality.
Forecast for Coming Days
IMD predicts marginal improvement in temperature patterns from January 7 onwards, with minimums expected to rise by 1-2°C and maxima warming by 2-3°C. The shallow fog likely during January 6-7 will gradually thin out from January 8 onwards. Conditions will remain predominantly clear with light winds and near-normal humidity from January 8-9. Air quality is expected to show gradual improvement as wind speeds increase and atmospheric ventilation improves. No significant rainfall is predicted for Delhi-NCR over the next five days.