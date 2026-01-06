Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

Delhi-NCR experiences shallow fog during morning hours with minimum temperatures around 7-8°C on January 6, 2026. IMD forecasts mainly clear skies by afternoon; maximum around 18-19°C. Air quality remains poor; cold wave subsides from January 7.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Update
Delhi NCR Weather Update | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shallow fog at a few places during the morning hours on January 6

  • Air quality poor; visibility 1,000-1,200 metres at Safdarjung and Palam; wind speed west-northwest 6-7 km/h.​

  • Cold wave conditions persist at isolated places; green alert downgraded from yellow for January 6

  • Air Quality Early Warning System warns AQI may remain in the poor category till January 6

Delhi-NCR begins Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with shallow fog at a few places during early morning hours, though conditions are significantly less severe than the previous dense fog spell that disrupted the region over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies by afternoon, with maximum temperatures around 18-19°C and minimum temperatures expected to hover between 7-8°C, keeping the region under a cold grip. Visibility has marginally improved from the critically low 400-800 metres recorded during the peak fog period, with readings now around 1,000-1,200 metres at major airports. Wind speeds from the west-northwest remain relatively light at 6-7 km/h, with humidity levels around 75-80 percent. Cold wave conditions persist at isolated pockets across Delhi-NCR, though the intensity has reduced considerably compared to January 3-5

Air Quality and Health Status

Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the poor category on January 6, with the Air Quality Early Warning System warning that conditions may persist in this range through the day. However, a marginal improvement trend has been observed, with AQI declining from 380 recorded on January 1-2 to 236 by January 5. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has downgraded the alert status from yellow to green for January 6, having already revoked Stage III GRAP curbs due to improving air quality.

Forecast for Coming Days

IMD predicts marginal improvement in temperature patterns from January 7 onwards, with minimums expected to rise by 1-2°C and maxima warming by 2-3°C. The shallow fog likely during January 6-7 will gradually thin out from January 8 onwards. Conditions will remain predominantly clear with light winds and near-normal humidity from January 8-9. Air quality is expected to show gradual improvement as wind speeds increase and atmospheric ventilation improves. No significant rainfall is predicted for Delhi-NCR over the next five days.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai Return Delayed By Poor Visibility

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: MP Lose Half Of Their Batters|MP 137/5 (30.4)

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: All Eyes On Returning Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: PDC Lose Early Wicket In Ahmedabad

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  4. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  4. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

  5. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  2. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  3. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  4. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  5. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  6. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: All Eyes On Returning Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

  8. Delhi Vs Railways LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Ishant Sharma Gives DEL Early Breakthrough