Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

Delhi-NCR begins Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with shallow fog at a few places during early morning hours, though conditions are significantly less severe than the previous dense fog spell that disrupted the region over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies by afternoon, with maximum temperatures around 18-19°C and minimum temperatures expected to hover between 7-8°C, keeping the region under a cold grip. Visibility has marginally improved from the critically low 400-800 metres recorded during the peak fog period, with readings now around 1,000-1,200 metres at major airports. Wind speeds from the west-northwest remain relatively light at 6-7 km/h, with humidity levels around 75-80 percent. Cold wave conditions persist at isolated pockets across Delhi-NCR, though the intensity has reduced considerably compared to January 3-5