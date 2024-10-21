The catch here is that, when users begin to believe that their AI companions have any bit of sentience, the act of deleting or abandoning them can evoke feelings of guilt, similar to the emotions one might feel when losing a friend. This emotional attachment presents a serious dilemma for users. What happens if their AI companion suddenly disappears, whether due to financial issues or the closure of the company that created it? Even though the companion is not a real entity, the emotions associated with it are very real. This can result in a deep sense of loss and betrayal, forcing users to confront the emotional complexities of their relationship with technology in a way that is both unexpected and unsettling.