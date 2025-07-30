WATCH | Mumbai Train Blasts: 19 Years Later, A Name Cleared But Scars Still Remain

Mohammed Sajid Margub Ansari (Sajid), listed as Accused No. 7 in the July 11, 2006 Mumbai train bombings, sits in his modest flat in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar. His breathing is uneven, and his silent pauses are heavy. He had been released on a 40-day parole just before the Bombay High Court’s verdict that cleared the accused. It was as if the last 19 years swam before his eyes all at once. He held his daughter close, but the memory of prison still clung tighter. “When they first brought my child to see me, she cried. She didn’t recognise me,” he whispered.