Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN Lead By 367 Through Fifties From Joy And Shadman At Stumps

Bangladesh hold commanding position against Ireland in 2nd Test
Lorcan Tucker and Stephen Doheny showed resistance with 81-run stand
Hosts lead by 367 runs at the end of day 3
Bangladesh look to be in a commanding position in the 2nd and series concluding Test against Ireland at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The Bangla Tigers will begin day 4 at a score of 156/1 with Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque at the crease.
Earlier in the day, Ireland had found their way back in the game through the crucial 81-run partnership between Lorcan Tucker (75 off 170) and Stephen Doheny (46 off 77).
However, Taijul Islam's moment of brilliance flipped the momentum all over again - towards Bangladesh's side. Jordan Neill still showed a bit of resistance with his 49 off 83 but the Irishmen were bundled out for 265, in response of Bangladesh's 1st innings total of 476.
In Bangladesh's 2nd innings with the bat, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam stood for a 119-run stand for the first wicket before Joy was trapped lbw by Gavin Hoey for 60 off 91.
Islam, who will start day 4 along with Mominul Haque at the other end, also scored an unbeaten 69 off 110 as the hosts lead by 367 runs.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Playing XIs
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Streaming Info
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.