NBA 2025-26: Isaac Okoro Leads Chicago Bulls To 134-118 Victory Over New Orleans Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 134-118, led by Isaac Okoro’s 24 points and strong contributions from Tre Jones (20 points, 12 assists) and Jalen Smith (14 points, 14 rebounds). Eight Bulls scored in double figures, with Matas Buzelis adding 19 and Nikola Vucevic 17, helping Chicago overcome the absence of Coby White and Josh Giddey. Despite 31 points from Zion Williamson and 26 from Jordan Poole, the Pelicans couldn’t keep pace as Chicago built decisive leads in the second half, capitalizing on turnovers and shooting 51.1% from the field to claim their first win over New Orleans this season.
