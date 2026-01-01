NBA 2025-26: Isaac Okoro Leads Chicago Bulls To 134-118 Victory Over New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 134-118, led by Isaac Okoro’s 24 points and strong contributions from Tre Jones (20 points, 12 assists) and Jalen Smith (14 points, 14 rebounds). Eight Bulls scored in double figures, with Matas Buzelis adding 19 and Nikola Vucevic 17, helping Chicago overcome the absence of Coby White and Josh Giddey. Despite 31 points from Zion Williamson and 26 from Jordan Poole, the Pelicans couldn’t keep pace as Chicago built decisive leads in the second half, capitalizing on turnovers and shooting 51.1% from the field to claim their first win over New Orleans this season.

NBA: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates with teammate Kevin Huerter (13) during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after making a basket and getting fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA Basketball Game: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA Basketball Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans' Jordan Poole, (3) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA Basketball: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi (21) battles Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis (14), Isaac Okoro (35) and Nikola Vucevic (9) for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA Basketball: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears (0) drives against Chicago Bulls' Tre Jones during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA 2025-26: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro, right, and Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
NBA 2025-26: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears (0) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro (35) and Tre Jones (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
