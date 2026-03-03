India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Summary of this article
The Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all nationals to exercise “utmost caution."
They are asked to avoid unnecessary movements, and remain indoors due to fresh US and Israeli military strikes.
Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are reported to be stranded in Iran amid the worsening security conditions.
On Tuesday, India advised its nationals in Iran to exercise extreme caution and stay indoors as much as possible, following a deterioration of the security situation amid fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.
"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.
"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it added.
