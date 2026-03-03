India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency