India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Indians in Iran are advised to monitor news updates, stay aware of the situation, and await further guidance from the embassy.

Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
  • The Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all nationals to exercise “utmost caution."

  • They are asked to avoid unnecessary movements, and remain indoors due to fresh US and Israeli military strikes.

  • Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are reported to be stranded in Iran amid the worsening security conditions.

On Tuesday, India advised its nationals in Iran to exercise extreme caution and stay indoors as much as possible, following a deterioration of the security situation amid fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it added.

Approximately 9,000 Indians, including students, are reported to be stranded in Iran.

(with PTI inputs)

