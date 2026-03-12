On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

The 2006 AUS vs SA ODI was a high-scoring game that saw a staggering 504 runs coming from boundaries alone in a record-breaking match

South Africa vs Australia
South Africa played out a thrilling game against Australia that saw both teams score over 400 runs. Photo: X
  • 2006 record-breaking match saw SA chase down 434 against AUS in Jo'burg

  • Aggregate score of 872 runs is the highest-ever in a ODI match till date

  • AUS batted first in the game with Ponting scoring a century

Cricket matches have often left a profound mark on the memories of many fans and enthusiasts but none better than that remarkable One-Day International match that took place between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

300 run target was once considered as unbeatable but sport has evolved wherein players can now achieve 400-run mark as well.

20 years to this day, South Africa and Australia played one of cricket's most astonishing matches that has etched itself in the history books. The 5th SA vs AUS match was played at the Wanderers Stadium.

Australia batted first in this game and scored at an unprecedented rate with openers Adam Gilchrist (55 runs) and Simon Katich (79 runs) laying a solid foundation for the team. Skipper Ricky Ponting played an incredible knock of 164 with Michael Hussey contributing with 81 runs.

Australia posted a daunting 434 runs in 50 overs on a flat Wanderers track. Proteas lost an early wicket but Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs scored 187 runs in 20.5 overs. Smith registered 90 but it was Gibbs who stole the show with a magnificent 175.

The match reached a thrilling finish with the hosts requiring 7 runs off the final over with two wickets in hand. After scoring 5 runs in the first two deliveries, Proteas lost a wicket on the third ball. However, Mark Boucher sealed the deal for South Africa by hitting the winning runs off the fifth ball.

The match saw many records being broken with the teams hitting a combined of 87 fours and 26 sixes, totaling 54 boundaries alone. The score aggregate came to 872 runs, which is a record for a ODI match which is still unbeaten to this day.

