South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Rain Holds Up Toss In Bloemfontein

South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information of the first One Day International between SA Women and PAK Women on Sunday, 22 February, at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

Outlook Sports Desk
South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Rain Delays Toss
South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd Women's T20I: SA-W Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ ProteasWomenCSA
  • South Africa Women face Pakistan Women in the first ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on 22 February

  • Toss for the first ODI has been delayed due to rain, holding up the start of the match

  • South Africa Women started strong in the T20Is, Pakistan Women bounced back in the third match, setting up an exciting ODI series with momentum on both sides

South Africa Women face Pakistan Women in the first One Day International at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 22 February. After a thrilling T20I series that ended 2-1 in South Africa’s favor, both teams now turn their attention to the ODI leg of the tour.

South Africa Women came out strong in the T20Is, winning the first two matches with authority. Pakistan Women, however, fought back in the third game, claiming a convincing victory to regain momentum before the format switch.

With confidence high in both camps, the ODI series promises another exciting and competitive contest. Fans can expect hard-fought battles and plenty of action as the two sides battle it out over the next three matches.

South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score

South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed

Toss for the first ODI has been delayed due to rain, holding up the start of the match.

South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

  • India: Live coverage on JioHotStar.

  • South Africa: Live on SuperSport, with additional coverage on SABC 3.

  • Pakistan: Live on A Sports HD, with HD streaming on Ary Plus.

  • United Kingdom: Live stream on Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel.

  • USA: Live on Willow TV, with HD streaming via the Willow TV app/platform.

