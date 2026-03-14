US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Trump says military targets on Kharg Island destroyed; Iran threatens response and warns over Strait of Hormuz shipping as war enters third week

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Explosions are seen as US forces strike an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. US says it destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels as Iran threatens to block Gulf oil exports. | Photo: US Central Command/X via PTI
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its third week, with recent US military strikes targeting sites on Iran's Kharg Island. President Trump stated that US forces "totally obliterated" military targets there, including air defence facilities and a naval base, while sparing oil infrastructure for now. He warned that any Iranian interference with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could lead to strikes on oil facilities. Iran has responded by threatening to attack US-linked energy infrastructure in the region. A missile struck the US embassy compound in Baghdad, and a US refuelling plane crashed in Iraq, killing all six crew members. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed over 100 children among hundreds of casualties. The US is deploying additional naval and marine forces to the Middle East.
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US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Lebanese health ministry says Israeli strike kills 12 medics in south

Reports from southern Lebanon say Israeli airstrikes have hit additional targets not directly linked to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese health ministry said at least 12 medics, including doctors and nurses, were killed in the town of Burj Qalawiya after the town’s primary healthcare centre was struck overnight.

Israel has also bombed other civilian infrastructure, including roads and bridges. It has nearly doubled the size of its self-declared evacuation zone in southern Lebanon, urging hundreds of thousands more people to leave and head north, where charities and state authorities are struggling to cope with the influx of displaced people.

Tensions in Lebanon are rising. With hardline language from both Israel and Hezbollah, there are growing concerns that the conflict could widen.

-BBC

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Iranian media says Kharg Island oil facilities unharmed after U.S. strike

Iranian media reported on Saturday (March 14, 2026) that oil infrastructure on Kharg Island was not damaged following U.S. strikes.

Fars news agency, citing sources on the ground, said there had been no damage to oil facilities after President Donald Trump said U.S. bombardment of the island had destroyed military targets.

Trump had threatened in a social media post to target oil infrastructure on the island, a crucial hub for Iran, if Tehran continued to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

-AFP

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Evacuations reported in central Doha

Qatar’s interior ministry earlier announced evacuations in several areas as a precautionary measure, though the nature of the threat remains unknown. Qatar intercepted two missile attacks overnight and again this morning.

Locals received phone alerts to immediately evacuate Doha’s central Musheireb district, where offices for Google and American Express are located. Witnesses said some residents rushed to underground car parks for shelter.

Guards are also reported to be stationed at Microsoft’s Qatar headquarters. Reuters reported that authorities evacuated part of an area hosting branch campuses of six U.S. universities.

-BBC

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US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Hamas calls on Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Saturday urged Iran not to target neighbouring countries, while also backing Tehran’s right to respond to Israel and the United States.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” Hamas said in a statement.

-AFP

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Missile reported to hit US Embassy compound in Baghdad

A missile struck the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, earlier, according to reports from multiple news agencies.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that a missile hit the building and smoke was seen rising from the embassy structure. The report did not include details about any damage.

The Associated Press reported that a missile struck a helipad inside the U.S. Embassy compound.

AFP, meanwhile, quoted sources as saying that a drone struck the embassy.

The attack came shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq’s capital, AFP reported, citing several sources.

-BBC

Illustration: Anupam Sai Bollaboina - null
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US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Airstrike hits Baghdad home, at least 1 killed

An airstrike struck a house in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, early Saturday, killing at least one person, according to a security official and another official linked to Iranian-backed armed groups in the country.

The strike took place in the Karrada district and also left two people wounded, the officials said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

In a statement, the Iraqi military condemned the strike as “a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and a disregard for international conventions.”

The airstrike occurred before a missile attack targeted the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad.

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